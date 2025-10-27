Nintendo's leaks revealed that Pokémon games have an average production cost of 15 million, with Pokémon Z-A's budget being just 13 million. It's mind-blowing that the most commercial franchise of all time operates on such a modest budget. Forget the billions generated from merch and anime—let's focus solely on the video games. Every Pokémon title sells over 15 million copies, with net income nearing 1 billion, outshining many AAA games with budgets ten times larger. It's absurd that a franchise selling at "Call of Duty" levels spends less than Digimon, which arguably has better production.

The irony is Pokémon doesn’t need a $300 million budget like COD to deliver quality. A budget of 50-60 million, just five times the current one, could elevate production to an incredible level. It's baffling that Digimon has had fully voiced acting for years, while Pokémon is still text-only. With a $50 million budget, we could expect to see better-stylized graphics, more detail, a richer open world, fully voiced NPCs (making the world feel more alive), enhanced writing, and additional story content.

I’m not asking for a AAA Pokémon game—though it would be a fascinating experiment and well within budget. I just want to see the leap from a low AA- budget of 13 million to a high AA+ of 50 million.

How can the Pokémon Company manage this? Game Freak is just a mid-sized studio with 200 developers, which clearly isn't enough manpower to produce a high-quality Pokémon game every year, even with a $50 million budget. The Pokémon Company could have adopted the "Call of Duty" model: involving 3-4 additional studios collaborating with Game Freak to share the workload, allowing for annual releases with a $50 million budget and a 4-year development cycle. This would let Game Freak focus solely on mainline games, releasing a new generation every 4 years. In a way, this seems to be what the Pokémon Company is aiming for with the creation of Pokémon Works, a joint venture between Game Freak and ILCA, the studio behind the Brilliant Diamond remake. With ILCA's 400 developers combined with Game Freak's 200, they would have 600 people—enough manpower to manage annual releases potentially.

We don’t really know what kind of deals have been made behind the scenes. ILCA is collaborating on future projects, but it might also be working on its own. It’s unclear if it will focus solely on Pokémon. I think ILCA will handle remakes while assisting Game Freak with mainline games, DLC, and spin-offs like Arceus. There’s also a possibility that ILCA could take an active role in developing a Pokémon MMO, rumored to be released in the coming years based on leaks.

Ideally, Game Freak could expand its workforce to 600 developers, and with ILCA's 400 developers, they would have a total of 1,000—enough to handle annual projects. These developers could be split into five teams of 200, each working on a five-year development cycle with a $60 million budget, which should be sufficient to deliver a high-quality game every year. This could result in improved open-world design, more detailed environments, better AI, fully voice-acted NPCs, enhanced gameplay, and stronger writing.