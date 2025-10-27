Legends Z-A
Image: Nintendo

We're back with another look at the UK boxed charts and, surprising no one, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has maintained its lead in the second week, with original Switch sales now starting to outpace Switch 2. Heck, with 150 million+ consoles out in the wild, we expected nothing less.

However, according to Chris Dring over at The Game Business, sales are roughly 28% lower than that of Pokémon Legends: Arceus across Europe. Going one step further, he states that Legends: Z-A is the smallest retail launch for the 'mainline' franchise since Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee! in 2018.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Now, one potential explanation for this is that Legends: Z-A was heavily pushed for the Switch 2, which naturally has a much lower install base compared to its predecessor. Switch 2 sales for the game, in general, have been stronger than that of Switch 1 since launch on 16th October.

We've also got a few newcomers this week, but none of them have really made a substantial impact – at least in terms of retail sales. Digital is, of course, another story. We've got Jurassic World: Evolution 3 at number 5, Ninja Gaiden 4 at number 12, The Outer Worlds 2 at number 16, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 at number 20, and Tormented Souls 2 at number 27.

Good news for Nintendo, then, as Switch / Switch 2 games make up half of the top ten here, including the aforementioned Legends: Z-A, Mario Kart World, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, Minecraft, and Donkey Kong Bananza.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%

3

2

 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 61%, Xbox 14%, Switch 13%, PS4 8%, Switch 2 4%

1

 3

Battlefield 6

4

 4

Mario Kart World

NEW

 5 Jurassic World: Evolution 3

5

 6

Ghost of Yotei

-

 7 Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered PS5 57%, Switch 30%, PS4 12%

6

 8 Super Maio Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

8

 9 Minecraft

8

 10 Donkey Kong Bananza

12

 11 Grand Theft Auto V

NEW

 12 Ninja Gaiden 4

11

 13 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

13

 14

Split Fiction

 PS5 58%, Switch 2 38%, Xbox 4%

14

 15
 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

NEW

 16

The Outer Worlds 2

15

 17

NBA 2K26

39

 18

Assassin's Creed Shadows

17

 19
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

NEW

 20
 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

19

 21
 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 66%, Switch 2 34%

21

 22
 Nintendo Switch Sports

7

 23

Little Nightmares III

 PS5 50%, Switch 23%, Switch 2 12%

20

 24
 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 30%, Switch 2 23%, PS5 22%, Xbox 12%

-

 25
 Sonic x Shadow Generations
 PS5 59%, Switch 18%, Switch 2 13%, Xbox 7%

-

 26

WWE 2K25

 PS5 54%, PS4 25%, Xbox 14%, Switch 2 7%

NEW

 27
 Tormented Souls 2

27

 28

Mafia: The Old Country

22

 29
 EA Sports FC 25
 PS4 36%, PS5 36%, Xbox 15%, Switch 13%

-

 30
 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

38

 31
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

18

 32
 Resident Evil 2

24

 33
 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

26

 34

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

28

 35
 F1 25

-

 36
 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2 62%, PS5 33%, Xbox 3%, PC 2%

35

 37

Dark Souls Trilogy

33

 38

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

32

 39

Resident Evil 3

29

 40

EA Sports UFC 5

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

[source thegamebusiness.com]