We're back with another look at the UK boxed charts and, surprising no one, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has maintained its lead in the second week, with original Switch sales now starting to outpace Switch 2. Heck, with 150 million+ consoles out in the wild, we expected nothing less.
However, according to Chris Dring over at The Game Business, sales are roughly 28% lower than that of Pokémon Legends: Arceus across Europe. Going one step further, he states that Legends: Z-A is the smallest retail launch for the 'mainline' franchise since Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee! in 2018.
Now, one potential explanation for this is that Legends: Z-A was heavily pushed for the Switch 2, which naturally has a much lower install base compared to its predecessor. Switch 2 sales for the game, in general, have been stronger than that of Switch 1 since launch on 16th October.
We've also got a few newcomers this week, but none of them have really made a substantial impact – at least in terms of retail sales. Digital is, of course, another story. We've got Jurassic World: Evolution 3 at number 5, Ninja Gaiden 4 at number 12, The Outer Worlds 2 at number 16, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 at number 20, and Tormented Souls 2 at number 27.
Good news for Nintendo, then, as Switch / Switch 2 games make up half of the top ten here, including the aforementioned Legends: Z-A, Mario Kart World, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, Minecraft, and Donkey Kong Bananza.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%
|
3
|
2
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 61%, Xbox 14%, Switch 13%, PS4 8%, Switch 2 4%
|
1
|3
|
Battlefield 6
|
4
|4
|
Mario Kart World
|
NEW
|5
|Jurassic World: Evolution 3
|
5
|6
|
Ghost of Yotei
|
-
|7
|Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered
|PS5 57%, Switch 30%, PS4 12%
|
6
|8
|Super Maio Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
8
|9
|Minecraft
|
8
|10
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
12
|11
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
NEW
|12
|Ninja Gaiden 4
|
11
|13
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
13
|14
|
Split Fiction
|PS5 58%, Switch 2 38%, Xbox 4%
|
14
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
NEW
|16
|
The Outer Worlds 2
|
15
|17
|
NBA 2K26
|
39
|18
|
Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
17
|19
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
NEW
|20
|Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
|
19
|21
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 66%, Switch 2 34%
|
21
|22
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
7
|23
|
Little Nightmares III
|PS5 50%, Switch 23%, Switch 2 12%
|
20
|24
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 30%, Switch 2 23%, PS5 22%, Xbox 12%
|
-
|25
|Sonic x Shadow Generations
|PS5 59%, Switch 18%, Switch 2 13%, Xbox 7%
|
-
|26
|
WWE 2K25
|PS5 54%, PS4 25%, Xbox 14%, Switch 2 7%
|
NEW
|27
|Tormented Souls 2
|
27
|28
|
Mafia: The Old Country
|
22
|29
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS4 36%, PS5 36%, Xbox 15%, Switch 13%
|
-
|30
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
38
|31
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
18
|32
|Resident Evil 2
|
24
|33
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
|
26
|34
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
28
|35
|F1 25
|
-
|36
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|Switch 2 62%, PS5 33%, Xbox 3%, PC 2%
|
35
|37
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
33
|38
|
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
32
|39
|
Resident Evil 3
|
29
|40
|
EA Sports UFC 5
[Compiled by GfK]