Pokémon Legends Z-A may have already leaked online, but that apparently isn't devastating enough for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

Now, the alleged hacker behind last year's 'Teraleak' – in which huge amounts of data had leaked online – has now supposedly returned and released Legends Z-A's source code, beta builds (including two from PC and three from Switch), and around 10GB of related documentation (thanks, My Nintendo News).

We won't go too deep into what the leak entails, but it's an incredibly revealing one that shines a spotlight on a number of in-game features that have been scrapped entirely for the final game. One of these – and this is hardly a spoiler, don't worry – is that the windows and balconies seen on the infamous in-game buildings were once much more detailed, and were actually modelled correctly rather than being simple flat assets.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Needless to say, if you want to see the full results of this latest leak, it's all out there. Just please be mindful of what you're posting in the comments and don't reveal anything that might be deemed a spoiler.

We don't have much longer to wait until Legends Z-A launches worldwide, so hold on a bit longer, folks! The game drops on 16th October 2025 on Switch and Switch 2, with the latter boasting 60fps gameplay.

The 'Teraleak' from 2024 also contained the source code from other Pokémon titles, personal employee information, and details relating to cancelled projects. Nintendo predictably sought to find out who was responsible, including requesting Discord reveal the identity of a specific user.