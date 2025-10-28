It's incredible to think how much Super Mario has evolved since those early days back in the '80s.

Starting as a simple, albeit incredibly intuitive 2D platformer, Mario has since developed the ability to fly, shoot water from F.L.U.D.D, traverse the literal depths of space, and transform into completely different characters via an anthropomorphic hat known as 'Cappy'.

But of course, if Mario is to reach his 100th anniversary, he'll need to evolve even more. And that's exactly what his creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, believes he'll do.

Speaking via an interview in a special Nintendo Museum book to celebrate Super Mario's 40th anniversary (thanks, VGC), Miyamoto, alongside Takashi Tezuka, Koji Kondo, and Toshihiko Nakago, says that Mario "will constantly evolve by incorporating new digital technology" in an effort to reach that lofty 100th anniversary. Furthermore, despite branching out into new mediums, Miyamoto believes Mario's true appeal lies in the interactivity that games provide:

“Now we’re working in visual fields like movies, but I want to make sure we keep it interactive and digital. As long as we don’t forget Mario’s prime point – running and jumping – as we add new things, I think Mario will be with us for a long time to come. “Nintendo takes on unique challenges, and if a new technology is interesting, I believe that by incorporating that technology, we can make that fun expand and grow-like rolling up snow for a snowman. So I hope that you will continue to stick with us.”

Tezuka expands on this by stressing the need to keep players from getting bored while playing Mario games, stating that he's "always thinking of how to keep it so that something like that doesn’t happen so that people keep playing".

And just in case you needed a bit of reassurance, Tezuka finishes by stating "We’ll continue to make Mario games for a long time", so that's good to know.