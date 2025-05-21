Pokémon scalpers going to insane lengths just to secure a new card collection isn't anything new, but this story might just be the craziest we've heard for a while (thanks for the heads up, Polygon).

Reddit user Expensive_Age_3406 took to the r/GameStop group last weekend to share their experience of trying to nab the latest Prismatic Evolutions Super Premium Collection — a new bundle spun out from the immensely popular Eevee-focused set. As we're sure you can imagine, it doesn't sound like the most pleasant experience.

According to the post, the day of the collection's release was met with tornado and thunderstorm warnings until around 2:30am. Expensive_Age decided to head to the store after things had died down at 3am, only to find two people already there in tents — which, in case you need reminding, is about as far from the recommended tornado advice as you can get.

Apparently, the two campers had been outside the GameStop in question since 8pm the day before (yes, through the weather warnings) and, when asked, told the Reddit poster that they couldn't get any of the Premium Collection boxes once the store opened because "we are getting all of it".

Of course, there may be two sides to this story, but the two "jerks" (the Reddit post's words, not ours) wouldn't budge on Expensive_Age's request to buy the new collection in store, and apparently ended up claiming the GameStop's full stock — only four units, but still.

Jerks

by u/Expensive_Age_3406 in GameStop

Of course, this is far from the first time that we've seen questionable behaviour out of a Pokémon TCG launch. In the past, we've seen hoards of people descend on the Louvre for the Pokémon x Van Gogh crossover, fights break out in super markets, and even McDonald's implement Happy Meal purchase restrictions to avoid all the tie-in kids' toys disappearing at once. *Sigh* we should have known a little thing like weather warnings wouldn't be enough to stop the grind.

For those interested, the Prismatic Evolutions Super Premium Collection released last week, bundling together 15 Prismatic Evolutions booster packs, a full-art foil Eevee promo card, card sleeves, a playmat and an Eevee deck box. Given the popularity of the set on launch, it will come as no surprise that the Premium Collection is now completely sold out at retailers.