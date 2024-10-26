Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I, much like my fellow Nintendo Life crew, I’m sure, will be playing more of Nintendo’s mysterious NSO playtest this weekend in some vain hope that something will click and I’ll understand what the heck I’ve actually got to do. It’s certainly interesting, though.

I’ll also be playing a lot of Sonic X Shadow Generations for review. I promise I’ll try and get it out as quickly as I can, but at the same time, I want to ensure I know the game inside and out before giving my opinion! Wish me luck.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Aside from the super secret playtest, I, like many others, want to try out something a little spooky. The problem is, I'm a massive scaredy cat and hate horror games. I have Signalis downloaded which I dipped my toe into last year only to wuss out after a couple of minutes. Maybe I'll be really brave and try it out again this weekend (or maybe I'll just hit up Luigi's Mansion 3 for the 100th time).

Elsewhere, I started The Plucky Squire, and I'm having a really good time with it! It's probably the perfect post-spooky game tonic, now that I think about it.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend, I will be at the wonderful FANTASTIC ARCADE in Austin, Texas (look it up, y'all)! That means I'll be playing a bunch of new and/or unusual lil indie games, like Multibowl, Dyebreaker, Usual June, Terratopia: March of the Demon King, and many mooooore!!! If any readers are in Austin, you should come. It's gonna be great. I'm also doing shoutcasting, so, y'know. That could be fun!

In non-Fantastic Arcade times, I just finished a game called No Case Should Remain Unsolved, which was really great, and after that I'm fancying a dip into Thank Goodness You're Here, since I'm in Texas and need to really dial up that Britishness. Innit.

Gavin Lane, Editor

It would be nice to play something spooky. I've been eyeing both Alien: Isolation and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories all month, although Isolation is a bit too long by all accounts, and Shattered Memories requires setting up the Wii - I need something short and sharp. So, I finally fired up my copy of Inside last night, a game I've been meaning to get to for ages and one I'm in with a shot of completing over the weekend, too!

Otherwise, it's the Playtest and Zelda for me. I think I've got one more dungeon, which probably means I've got three more dungeons. Have a good one, folks.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

October might be running out of days, but I’ve never had so much stuff to play on Switch as of this moment. Further progress on BAKERU, Abathor and Neva along with a few blissful sessions with Super XYX and some old-school fighting spirit in Blazing Strike. Can’t believe I’m going to skip Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, but this weekend's event of 150% bonus experience is too good a chance to pass up on levelling up my Bulwark and Heavy classes.

My game of the week is Yakuza Kiwami. I understand I am quite late to the party, but since SEGA at long last figured there was money to be made putting the series on Switch I am more than happy to oblige. Looking forward to the rest of the series showing up down the line. Life is hard on the streets of Kamurochō, you never know when Majima is right around the corner.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.