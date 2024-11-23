Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I never expected to be so invested in a remake of an RPG from the late ‘80s, but goodness me, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake might well claim a spot in my GOTY shortlist for 2024. It’s wonderful. So yes, I’ll be playing it quite extensively this weekend.

I’ll also try and make a bit more progress on my new Baldur’s Gate III playthrough. I just got my hands on the beautiful 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal, and holy guacamole, if it isn’t the most perfect way to play a game like BG3. Having said that, I’m also still in that honeymoon phase where I’m testing out as many games as possible while saying “Look, this one works perfectly too!” to my entirely uninterested wife.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Like Ollie, Dragon Quest is calling my name and I think I've put it off for too long. This means I'll probably have to dip out of Mario & Luigi: Brothership for a bit, and I'm okay with that — I've hit the 15-hour mark and while I'm still enjoying it, I don't think I'm 'another 20 hours of this' enjoying it. We'll see.

I have Neva downloaded and ready to go, which I'm excited to sob over and I have also been dabbling in Daxter on the PSP of late. Rogue one to throw in at the end there, but what can I say? Good game.

Gavin Lane, Editor

This week there are half a dozen GOTY candidates I should really be checking out. However, I've been waylaid by both Tetris DS and Yakuza Kiwami.

I picked up the former ahead of the DS' 20th birthday and having now played a couple of hours, it seems criminal that it didn't have 'Nintendo' in the title. I'm sure it sold just fine (what with it being Tetris and all) but 'Tetris DS' really undersells how much Nintendo it's got in its DNA.

And Yakuza Kiwami is my intro to a series I've long been interested in but never managed to play. It's slow, certainly, but I came at it expecting Shenmue-style pacing with some arcade-y action trappings, and it hasn't disappointed. I'm only on Chapter 4, but I'm enjoying myself so far.

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

I’ll be finishing Unpacking this weekend. I’ve been wanting to for a while, but been busy with other games. I’m at the final house, and it’s just so big that it’s daunting to hop back into, but this weekend it shall be done!

Might also jump back into Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom if I have the time, but my main focus is Unpacking.

Liam Doolan, Staff Writer

Nintendo added Donkey Kong Land to the Switch Online service this week, so I think I'll revisit it over the next few days. I owned some of the DK Land games before I even really played the Donkey Kong Country series on SNES, so I don't actually mind his pocket-sized adventures.

Apart from this, I might also boot up Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection and check out the recent GTA Trilogy update.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Final boss fights in BAKERU! I had no clue there was a world 6 in Abathor! Chapter 6 in Gundam Breaker 4 seems to be the story mode’s climax, truly feels like a Gunpla anime. Finally got around to playing Europa, an amazing experience so far. Also dabbling in Carpatian Night Starring Bela Lugosi, surprisingly tight platforming and combat. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 just keeps scratching an itch I didn’t even knew I had.

My game of the week is another cheat choice: Retro Games' The Spectrum! That’s 48 games right off the bat and thousands more I can enjoy now with “tape loading error” hassle-free! I picked up a second unit to gift my father come Christmas, can’t wait to see the look on his face!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.