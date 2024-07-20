Talking Point Could Ganondorf Ever Be The Star Of A Zelda Game? Gerudo or Gerudon't?

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I had a really good time playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate this week. My biggest problem with it? It's not Hades. So yes, I'll be playing more Hades to remind myself of just how darn good it is.

I also have a fair amount of train travel on the cards for this weekend, and I'll be taking my trusty 3DS along for the ride and continuing my Link Between Worlds playthrough. It's still so excellent, even if I do have to keep repeating to myself "you're not stuck, you've just forgotten that Merge is a thing".

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I feel like I’m in a sort of ‘gaming limbo’ at the moment; just sitting around and waiting for something major to launch (no offence, Nintendo World Championships). I’m spending quite a lot of my spare time reading and watching TV shows at the moment, truth be told. Still, when I get a moment to pick up my Switch, I’m going back to titles I never got around to finishing the first time around. Final Fantasy X and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair are at the top of the pile, and I suspect the former will take quite a bit of time to finish. We’ll see how I get on, though!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Kate Gray, Contributor

I can't stop playing Everafter Falls! It's got a good, addictive loop. Plenty to do. And it's made by a solo dev!!!

I bought some more games after the Steam Sale, because there were smaller, follow-up sales, and I have yet to play them. But I hear good things. It's The Planet Crafter and Horticular, if you're interested, but I think they're Steam-only!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

What a deluxe week! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate evades the Apple Arcade exclusivity to land on the eShop, SCHiM shadow drops into play, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition making a Wizard out of us, Satryn DX is the Robotron: 2084 sequel you never knew you needed while Darkest Dungeon II takes the game on the road. I’m not even sure to have time to play the GUNDAM BREAKER 4 Open Network Test and both PC Engine CD JRPG classics Cosmic Fantasy 1 & 2 playable for the first time in English.



My game of the week (and will probably remain “Top Gun” for some time to come) is Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - Deluxe Edition. You’ve read the interview, you’ve read the review, what else is there to say? Kick the tyres and light the fires!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? You can let us know what game you'll be maining in the following poll and then take to the comments to share what else you have on the cards.