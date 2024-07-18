The Switch Joy-Con are quite easy to charge, but the catch is you have to attach them to the system. With this in mind, Nintendo has announced a new Switch Joy-Con Charging Stand, allowing these controllers to be easily charged without the console.

This new accessory will be arriving in Japan on 17th October 2024 for 3,300 Yen (around $21 USD) and is available now in this location for pre-order via the My Nintendo Store.

It can charge Joy-Con upright or you can remove the stand, making it more like a controller. Notably, you can also charge the wireless Famicom controllers, which are available exclusively in Japan and can be used with the Switch Online Famicom library.

Here's a look at this new accessory, along with a translated description:

"You can easily charge the Joy-Con at any time without having to attach it to the Nintendo Switch console. This is recommended for those who have multiple Joy-Cons, such as when you want to charge the number of Joy-Cons for everyone to play games such as the "Mario Party" series or "Nintendo Switch Sports" together, or when you want to charge Joy-Cons that you are not using while playing in portable mode. It can also charge the "Family Computer Controller" for Nintendo Switch."

If we hear anything about a local release, we'll let you know. Would you be interested in an accessory like this for your Switch Joy-Con? Have you already got a third-party solution? Tell us in the comments.