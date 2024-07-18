Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Stand
Image: Nintendo

The Switch Joy-Con are quite easy to charge, but the catch is you have to attach them to the system. With this in mind, Nintendo has announced a new Switch Joy-Con Charging Stand, allowing these controllers to be easily charged without the console.

This new accessory will be arriving in Japan on 17th October 2024 for 3,300 Yen (around $21 USD) and is available now in this location for pre-order via the My Nintendo Store.

It can charge Joy-Con upright or you can remove the stand, making it more like a controller. Notably, you can also charge the wireless Famicom controllers, which are available exclusively in Japan and can be used with the Switch Online Famicom library.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube772k
Watch on YouTube

Here's a look at this new accessory, along with a translated description:

"You can easily charge the Joy-Con at any time without having to attach it to the Nintendo Switch console. This is recommended for those who have multiple Joy-Cons, such as when you want to charge the number of Joy-Cons for everyone to play games such as the "Mario Party" series or "Nintendo Switch Sports" together, or when you want to charge Joy-Cons that you are not using while playing in portable mode. It can also charge the "Family Computer Controller" for Nintendo Switch."

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Stand
Image: Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Stand
Image: Nintendo

If we hear anything about a local release, we'll let you know. Would you be interested in an accessory like this for your Switch Joy-Con? Have you already got a third-party solution? Tell us in the comments.

[source nintendo.com]