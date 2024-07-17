After a cryptic teaser that left us all asking "Who is Emio?" Nintendo has today given us the answer. Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club will be bringing the mystery to Switch on 29th August.
Admittedly, today's new look at the project doesn't give all that much away, though an accompanying video (above) with producer Yoshio Sakamoto shares a little more info.
In this latest entry in the Famicom Detective Club series, you will play as a private detective tasked with solving a series of murders that all appear to be linked to renowned serial killer Emio, the Smiling Man. Expect to see returning characters from previous entries in the series alongside new faces in what promises to be a particularly spooky mystery.
Here's the official rundown from the game's eShop listing:
A student has been found dead! His head was covered with a paper bag with an eerie smiling face drawn on it—much like the victims of Emio, the Smiling Man—a killer of urban legend who is said to place such a bag over his victims’ heads.
As an assistant private investigator, you are tasked with helping police solve this crime, which is reminiscent of a series of unsolved murders from 18 years ago. Has a serial killer returned, or is this the work of a copycat? Are these crimes inspired by the Smiling Man story, or the origin of it?
Discover the answers to these questions and more as a member of the Utsugi Detective Agency in this intense story of suspicion, isolation, and fragility.
Explore an interactive drama full of interesting characters
Continue the adventures of the Utsugi Detective Agency with the return of familiar characters—including the returning protagonist from previous games, and Ayumi Tachibana, who is now playable in certain sections of the game for the first time in the series!
Playing as the investigative duo, you’ll need to learn a lot about the personalities and backstories of the other characters if you want to discover the truth. Who is harmless, and who is keeping important secrets? Ask questions, reference your notes, and make connections—you’ll have to order your thoughts and examine your leads carefully to draw the right conclusions.
Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club will launch on the Switch eShop next month for $49.99. While English, French, German, Italian and Spanish will all be available as on-screen text, the voiceover will only be in Japanese.
What do you make of this one? Will you be cracking the case next month? Let us know in the comments.
Awesome to see that the detective club remakes sold enough to warrant a new entry, but a bit underwhelming to see that this was what the creepy teaser was for. It all makes sense in hindsight, though.
Happy for those who like this genre/series regardless
Physical or bust.
I was expecting Emio to be some random horror game that isn’t really my thing but now I’m officially excited. I love the Famicom Detective Club remakes and I’ve been hoping that they’d decide to build on them with a new entry but wasn’t really expecting anything. Coming out so soon too.
Do I need to play any of the Famicom Detective games before this or nah?
I CAN'T F***ING BELIEVE IT THIS IS LITERALLY THE BEST OUTCOME EVER OH MY GOD
I've been wanting to play Famicom Detective Club ever since the remakes of the first two games came out in 2021; never in a million years did I anticipate they'd actually lead to a new entry! 👻
Not at all what I expected, I can see some people being disappointed since it's a niche genre but I'm happy with the outcome.
@SillyG Physical has already been confirmed luckily
https://x.com/Lbabinz/status/1813563019634598297?t=cl4dKmUZ7gkk-pyHBkzFUw&s=19
@BenAV this one seems to be more horror/mystery related than others.
Also much more darker because the previous games were T rated while this one is M rated
Oh, sweet!
I hope some of the gameplay is modernized a little more. I enjoyed the other two Famicom Detective Club games on Switch, but they could be pretty obtuse. I'd talk to everyone a dozen times, doing the same dialogue prompts, and just cross my fingers and hope that eventually something would work.
did not expect this to be the case and releasing esrlier than expected. welp it looks like a pretty fun game thats been worked on a lot. heres hoping theres a demo !!
SamusHunter said that Emio was the new Famicom Detective game. But no one believed it. I might start to look forward to playing. I've always been a fan of the Famicom Detective games.
He sounds really passionate. Can’t wait to see more.
Oh that's so cool! Famicom Detective Club 3! After the surprise remake, we get an all-new entry. 🙂
This blindsided me. Was not expecting a new famicom detective club
I love that Nintendo’s doing this to their old franchises. Shows how much they care about every single game in their library, even the niche ones like FDC!!
@anoyonmus I'm happy for them to go a bit darker with it. I actually do quite enjoy horror visual novels. It's when I need to actually react and do stuff in real time that I tend to nope out of horror games.
@JokerCK which Famicom Detective Club game should I start with to play?
The Emio teaser was not as exciting as I hoped it would be.
@BenAV Yeah I like horror related things as well. This one is leaning more towards horror and darker mystery imo. Might be considered a horror game technically, who knows.
Also which Famicom Detective Game should I start with? Should I play all 2 before playing Emio. Because I want to get at least one of the games and then Emio.
Im like 40% disappointed and 60% hyped? I LOVE detective visual novels.
Pretty cool! I've never played one of these games but I do like the art. I might pick this up physical if it gets a release.
Not at all what any of us were expecting, but a new Famicom Detective Club game after so many years is pretty cool to be honest.
Cool! The other two Famicom Detective Club games are great, and I'm glad Nintendo decided to remake and localize them. I hope this means that maybe even more FDC games are planned even after Emio.
@anoyonmus "The first entry, The Missing Heir, was released in 1988, followed by a prequel released the next year titled The Girl Who Stands Behind."
Literally got FCDC last week. Not really started either game yet but i love the look of them so this could be a good one for me. I would like to say i will wait for a sale but looking at the origionals that have never had a discount since launch i wont be holding my breath.
Marketing on this one felt a bit deceptive to me.
First the EMMI from Metroid and now Emio... dude needs to come up with more original names for horror antagonists, lol.
@anoyonmus Personally I'd recommend just playing both first as they have recurring characters and are pretty short anyway. I played them in the original release order, The Missing Heir followed by The Girl Who Stands Behind.
@BenAV this is the order ive chose to play in, although ive done about 5 minutes so far 😂
Rather surprising given how much darker Emio looks even than the darker aspects of Girl Who Stands Behind but I'm down, especially since those parts were the highlights. Definitely picking this up.
@SillyG
You can order the physical copy directly off Nintendo of America’s website. Better hurry before scalpers get them all.
I'm half expecting an EMMI robot to show up now
@anoyonmus You can play them in either order since the second game is a prequel, but I'd play the first one - Missing Heir - first mostly because Girl Who Stands Behind is a lot stronger so it's a harder act to follow.
Fans of other Nintendo series that haven't even had a remake of an old entry on Switch lambast, as Famicom Detective Club had a remake of the first two games, and now a new game.
Us Punch-Out!! fans will eat soon enough one day, mark my words on 3/9/2025
@Lizuka so play the Missing Heir first.
Got it. So can I just play the first game and then get Emio? Because I really want to get Emio and such.
Also how long is the Missing Heir may I ask?
And say if I just decide to get Emio and start with that, is that okay as well?
@anoyonmus They're both pretty short, maybe like 7 hours apiece.
I'd imagine Emio will largely be able to stand alone. Other than sharing the two main characters the first two games aren't really connected.
Good. I hope that AT LEAST this one will not be censored outside of Japan. I hate censorship, and I will not support anyone who's doing this bs.
As a fan of horror games, I'm disappointed with this outcome. Well, good thing for those who like the narrative detective genre.
@Kidfunkadelic83 Haha nice. Hope you enjoy them.
WHAT?! We're getting a brand new Famicom Detective Club game! It's so good to see more Adventure games from Nintendo and by Yoshio Sakamoto himself no less. This is the best news I've heard this year by far.
Well that’s very cool. Pretty much the best outcome out of all this.
Not what I expected but still, pretty neat. Only thing I don't like is that they switched the positions of the title and subtitle and that IRKS me
@Fizza @anoyonmus Worldwide versions of Famicom Detective Club remakes are censored, be warned.
Kind of wonder if there's any chance they might at some point back up and also remake Lost Memories in the Snow. If nothing else judging by Ayumi having the same actress in the remakes the developers clearly remember it.
@RenanKJ Me too, kinda. I hoped for something more dark, mature, and brand new.
@Vyacheslav333 They cut some stupid minor perverted jokes that don't mean anything. It's a dumb thing to have been mad about at the time, much less years later.
@Lizuka If they don't mean anything, then, why they were removed in the first place?
@Lizuka Then that begs the question, why remove it at all if it "didn't matter"? Are we not allowed to have a little giggle at something as humane as sexuality?
I am sadly disappointed by this. I was hoping for Nintendo to embrace creating a full-on horror game.
I guess for fans of the Detective Club series, this is exciting. It's not my cup of tea.
Well the good news is that at least now we know it isn't related to the Bloober Team.
@Samalik Yeah! Agreed.
