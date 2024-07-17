The Pokémon Company is once again teaming up with Crocs for a new Kanto-inspired collection.

This news comes from sneaker site Sole Retriever, which reports that the four designs will be coming our way at some point this year. Each design is modelled on a different Gen I Pokémon — Charizard, Snorlax, Gengar and Jigglypuff — with a fitting colourway and a handful of unique Jibbitz charms to match each.

All four designs have a Pokéball icon on the inner sole and a matching, smaller decal on the 'sports mode' strap which also houses the classic Pokémon title on the back.

The outlet reports that the collection will be available in adult sizing for $70, though we would be surprised if a kids' range wasn't also released at a reduced price. There isn't a precise release date for these just yet, so we'll have to make do with the following snaps for the time being.

According to Sole Retriever, the range will be available through the official Crocs website and other "select retailers".

This writer is of the firm belief that there are two types of people in this world: those who love Crocs, and those who have never tried a pair. You best believe there will be at least one pair of those Jigglypuff clogs at Nintendo Life Towers soon enough.