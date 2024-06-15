Jim Norman, Staff Writer

If I had a penny for every time I felt personally victimised by an eShop sale, I’d probably have enough for one of those heavily discounted games that sit on my wish list and look at me with their ‘75% off’ puppy eyes every few months.

I finally cracked and picked up the catchily-named Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition (and exhale) thanks to a tasty 50% off and good gravy, is that a slice of classic RPG action! I’ll be hoping to pour a bit more time into that this weekend, though I may also double dip and grab Wildfrost too while the savings stick around. Sorry, wallet…

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm jumping back and forth between the 3DS and the Vita at the moment, so the Switch isn't getting a whole lot of love from me at the moment. I started with Tearaway on the Vita (which is still absolutely glorious) but I'm still making my way through Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga on the 3DS. Two very different games, but both wonderful experiences.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I'm finally playing Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door! I've been waiting for 20 years for this moment. I've spent stupid amounts of money on copies of the GameCube game (£35 for a copy that didn't even come with the box! And that was almost 10 years ago!) and now I finally have the remake in my mitts.

It's bloody good, innit? I just completed the Boggly Woods bit, which I admittedly wasn't looking forward to (it's a logistical and geographical nightmare to navigate) but it was pretty easy. I'm not entirely sure what changes they made — maybe I'm just older, wiser, and better at games — but it wasn't half the pain it was in the original. Next up, Glitzville, AKA one of the best levels in games!

Gavin Lane, Editor

This weekend I'm looking to polish off Link's Awakening with the kids, dip into LEGO City: Undercover with the kids, and blast through some Dark Souls (when the kids are in bed). I've been hankering for the latter since learning I'm soon to acquire old PS4 and I can finally play Bloodborne. I've had Dark Souls: Remastered on Switch for ages, but got distracted around a third of the way through, and I'm in the mood for some cathartic punishment.

It was also the 30th anniversary of Donkey Kong '94 this week, so I may blast through that. The weather's looking nice, though, and I doubt I'll have the time to do all that. We'll see!

