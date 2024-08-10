Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

There's only one thing I'll be playing this weekend, and that's DOOM + DOOM II. I bagged the free upgrade on Switch since I already owned both titles separately, but I just had to purchase it on the PS5 to get some of that delightful 120fps gameplay.

The updated soundtrack is awesome, too. I didn't think I'd be able to pull myself away from the classic original, but it really brings the experience up to an entirely new level. So far, I've only been playing the OG games, but this weekend, I hope to dive into the brand-new campaign: Legacy of Rust.

Alex Olney, Video Producer

I've got several games on the go right now, Nier: Automata and Half-Life: Blue Shift to name a few, but a few nights ago the Zelda hype got to me, and now I'm replaying The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

I was really excited to play through the remake a second time, and thought it would be extra fun to do so in Hero Mode. More fool me when I discovered that I'd done my first play through on that harder difficulty already.



I don't care, I'm going to have a blast on Koholint for what's probably the fifteenth time if you include the original, and this time I'm going for 100%. I'm doing it for Marin.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I'm making my way, slowly, steadily, through World of Goo 2. The original is one of my all-time favourite games, so I'm fighting the desire to blast through this one and then have no more new Goo. I'm in Chapter 2 right now and absolutely loving it.

Elsewhere, I picked up Mushihimesama on sale just before it gets delisted. Shmups are a huge gap in my gaming knowledge, so I'm keen to start plugging it with the best of the best. We'll see how I get on!

Felix Sanchez, Contributor

This weekend I’m looking to finish GRIS which I started earlier this week.

I’m loving it so far, it brought tears to my eyes, and playing it with headphones and getting completely engulfed in the game is a surreal experience!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Switch packed and ready to go, along with a legendary backlogs of titles release this year alone. That’s right, it's time for my long and overdue yearly offline vacation where I will spend equal amount of time playing video games, making music, reading comics and be the best Ken I can ever be (all he does is beach).

This weekend is all about SteamWorld Heist II, a sequel to a personal favourite in the series. I wasn't expecting DOOM+DOOM II to come out of nowhere with 16 player, cross-play co-op support, reminding me of past LAN parties with friends. I'd love to play Trinity Fusion, but all the game does (so far) is crash to dashboard upon loading the tutorial. Of course Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - Deluxe Edition is still on the menu (those aces won’t shoot themselves down). Sadly Cat Quest 3 (physical) did not make it in time.

Game of the week is Völgarr The Viking II. Being a huge fan of the original and its inspiration Rastan, I welcome the precision jump/sword strike hardcore challenge with open arms. There are so many incredible games coming in the next few weeks, so happy to be able to enjoy them all in a place with no Internet!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? You can let us know what game you'll be maining in the following poll and then take to the comments to share what else you have on the cards.