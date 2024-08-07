The LEGO Animal Crossing range has several significant buildings and island landmarks from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including Nook's Cranny and the Town Hall/Plaza. However, the Dodo Airlines airport terminal, which was first introduced in the Switch series entry, is a set we've been particularly eager to get our hands on.

Launched as part of the second wave of Animal Crossing offerings alongside K.K.'s Concert at the Plaza, this is smaller in scale and price, and the adorable Wilbur minifig is a significant draw.

So, let's buckle up and Fly With Dodo Airlines and see what the in-flight entertainment is like, shall we?

LEGO Animal Crossing - Fly With Dodo Airlines (77051)

Price: $37.99 / £31.99 / €37.99

Pieces: 292

Ages: 7+

Minifig(s) included: Wilbur, Tangy

What's in the box?

The set contains three bags and a single instruction booklet. The DAL airport is an ages 7+ build and 292 pieces doesn't meet the threshold for a Brick Separator, although you do get a crowbar. More on that later.

Wilbur and the Dodo Airlines Seaplane build

The first bag kicks things off with pilot Wilbur, and he's one of our favourite minifigs in the series so far.

As one half of the Dodo Airlines duo, Wilbur debuted in New Horizons and his little head, donned with a moulded-in headset and printed aviators, has loads of personality. His torso has a great print, too, and even if the rest of the set was DOA, we'd probably recommend picking it up for parts just to get Wilbur.

HOWEVER (big 'however'), he is just one half of the DAL team and the absence of his 'port-based counterpart, Orville, is notable - especially as the airline's check-in office and departure gates form part of this set. This odd omission can only be a cost-cutting measure, but given the expense of this range compared to non-licensed Lego sets of similar sizes, we don't believe there's an Animal Crossing fan on the planet who wouldn't have preferred to have Orville included for a fiver more. It seems unlikely he'll appear in a future set considering his ties to the terminal, so it's a real shame that the Dodo Airlines set doesn't include the full Dodo Airlines crew.

Moving into the construction proper, Wilbur's seaplane is a small and straightforward build but the result is a cute, resilient craft that helps add some variety to the range. As with K.K.'s camper, it adds dynamism to the static, modular islands, and opens up play opportunities with other kits. Nothing revolutionary, certainly, but it's got some nice details.

Next up, who's this?

Tangy and the Dodo Airlines Airport Terminal

We've said it before when we went to Julian's birthday party, but with so many villagers in the game, there are always going to be ones you're less keen on or have never met at all; the feline maniacally staring at us through the second bag's plastic was, for us, the latter. Who the heck is Tangy?

Of course, Tangy will be beloved by many, so it's a classic mileage-may-vary scenario. Our headcanon says Rosie (who's part of the Nook's Cranny set, remember) went to a fancy dress party as an orange. Until we see them in the same room, that's what we're sticking with.

Speaking more practically, it's evident that Lego made savings here by reusing the Rosie minifig mould. Again, Tangy fans rejoice; we would have preferred Angus or Aurora.

The DAL terminal and surrounding landscape is absolutely in line with the other sets - simple and effective with a few nice details and play taking priority. Rocks and a red crab adorn the shoreline, and the platform juts out to sea suspended on short stilts. We especially liked the railings and the life rings, which add to the nautical, sea-front flavour.

The terminal building itself jams in quite a few elements from the game, with printed tiles providing visual detail, including a computer screen and keyboard, a ticket, and Dodo signage. A standard yellow mug stands in for Orville's DAL-branded receptacle.

A pair of orange gates prevents non-ticket holders from accessing the plane and a flag outside comes with two pre-made possibilities to clip to the pole, plus the option to customise however you see fit, as in the K.K. Plaza set. Likewise, a thematically ill-fitting crowbar element is included here, too, to aid the removal of tiny 1x1 tiles from the flag. Of course, this played into our casting of Tangy as Rosie's violently unhinged alter ego beautifully.

The rear of the building is a little bare, although that's no surprise if you've built any of the previous sets. It offers easy access but there are plenty of missing details compared to the in-game terminal: no waiting area with blue plastic chairs; no card stand or calendar; oh, and no Orville.

It's very much a 'budget' take on the airport, then, and while it's nice to see a set with multiple attractive elements which won't completely deplete your Bell balance, that comes with compromises.

Fly with Dodo Airlines cost

The Fly with Dodo Airlines set costs $37.99 / £31.99 / €37.99, for which you get 292 pieces. That's about 13 cents per piece, which isn't a fantastic cost-to-piece ratio, but isn't as stingy as some of the other AC sets.

However, for two exclusive minifigs, a bunch of printed elements, and a dynamic little diorama including a prominent New Horizons building and a vehicle, it's still an attractive offering.

Conclusion

This DAL Airport is an overall strong addition to the Lego Animal Crossing lineup which won't totally break the bank. It's easy to see where Lego economised to bring this set in at a reasonable price point, and fans may be disappointed at the details that didn't make the cut. But this is still a dynamic, play-focused set that'll be a hit with younger AC fans thanks to the inclusion of Wilbur the pilot and his seaplane. His colleague Orville's absence is very keenly felt and is a serious knock against the set, but if you can get over that startling omission, this is a great little 'port.

Wilbur's minifig is fantastic

The seaplane is cute

Great printed elements, as usual

Who doesn't enjoy a nautical/port theme? Erm, where's Orville?

A bit bare around the back, and missing some details from the game

Seriously, where's our boy Orville!?

Good 7/10

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.