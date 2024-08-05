Monolith Soft, the developer behind the wonderful Xenoblade Chronicles franchise, has announced that it is looking to recruit new talent for what it describes as a 'new RPG'.

In a post via the studio's official website (thanks, Nintendo Everything), founder, CCO, and executive director Tetsuya Takahashi put a call out for a total of eight roles at the company, including 2D designer, 3D designer, environment engineer, and more.

Takahashi is understandably coy about what the new project might be, referring to it only as a 'new RPG'. He goes on to states that "The content that needs to be created is becoming more sophisticated, and we need many talents". We're merely speculating at this point, but we'd assume that Monolith Soft is likely working on a new game for Nintendo's upcoming new hardware, slated to be revealed at some point before the end of FY2025.

The announcement also stresses the requirement for successful individuals to be knowledgable across multiple fields. Takahashi states that modern games - particularly those in the open-world RPG genre - require connectivity across all major facets, including battles, characters, quests, stories, and more. He states that producing each of these independently has become increasingly difficult, thus necessitating a more efficient production environment.

Whatever Monolith Soft has up its sleeve, you can be sure we'll be paying close attention in the coming months. The Xenoblade franchise is up there as one of the best in the RPG genre, with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 proving to be a particular favourite amongst fans.

We gave the main game a resounding score of 10/10 in our review, while its expansion, dubbed 'Future Redeemed', also bagged a 10/10.