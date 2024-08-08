With Quakecon starting today, most people were probably expecting some announcements from id Software. But was anyone expecting enhanced versions of Doom and Doom II to land, today, without warning? Nope, not us. But that's exactly what's happened.

DOOM + DOOM II is an enhanced rerelease of the first two DOOM games, bringing plenty of new features and updates. And it's out right now!

The big ticket item is a brand new Legacy of Rust episode developed by id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames. What a trio. But this new version also gives us online cross-platform deathmatches and co-op, brand new soundtrack recordings, BOOM source capacity, and accessibility options.





We're barely scratching the surface here, but essentially, you're getting tons of new stuff for just USD $9.99 / GBP £9.99. And, better still, if you already own DOOM and/or DOOM II on Switch, then don't worry — all of these new features will be available as a free update.

Here's a rundown of everything coming in this new release from the game's eShop description:

Owners Receive:

- DOOM

- DOOM II

- TNT: Evilution

- The Plutonia Experiment

- Master Levels for DOOM II

- No Rest for the Living

- Sigil

- Legacy of Rust (a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames)

- A new Deathmatch map pack featuring 25 maps Altogether, there are a total of 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps in DOOM + DOOM II. New Enhancements

- Online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players¹

- In-game mod browser³

- Choose between the original midi DOOM and DOOM II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new DOOM II recordings)

- Now on the KEX engine

- BOOM source compatibility makes it possible for hundreds of community-created mods from the past 25 years to be published in-game

- Accessibility options, such as a modern font to improve legibility, high contrast mode, text-to-speech, speech-to-text multiplayer chat and more

- Translated into 8 new languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese Existing Enhancements

- Upgraded visuals

- Modern controller support

- Weapon carousel for faster weapon switching

- Gyroscopic aiming

- Improved mouse and keyboard controls

- Local split-screen deathmatch and co-op for up to 4 players

- Featured community mods¹'²'³, including REKKR, Revolution!, Syringe, Double Impact, Arrival, and more!

- 60 FPS and native 16:9 support – up to 1080p

- Restored original in-game music using original hardware

- Quick Save/Load support

- DeHacked mod support

Earlier today, the pack's listing appeared on Steam (via Wario64). So we probably should've been a bit more prepared, but we expected something official. Instead, we just stumbled upon it on the eShop.

Are you jumping back into DOOM or DOOM II today? Rip and tear in the comments.