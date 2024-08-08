With Quakecon starting today, most people were probably expecting some announcements from id Software. But was anyone expecting enhanced versions of Doom and Doom II to land, today, without warning? Nope, not us. But that's exactly what's happened.
DOOM + DOOM II is an enhanced rerelease of the first two DOOM games, bringing plenty of new features and updates. And it's out right now!
The big ticket item is a brand new Legacy of Rust episode developed by id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames. What a trio. But this new version also gives us online cross-platform deathmatches and co-op, brand new soundtrack recordings, BOOM source capacity, and accessibility options.
We're barely scratching the surface here, but essentially, you're getting tons of new stuff for just USD $9.99 / GBP £9.99. And, better still, if you already own DOOM and/or DOOM II on Switch, then don't worry — all of these new features will be available as a free update.
Here's a rundown of everything coming in this new release from the game's eShop description:
Owners Receive:
- DOOM
- DOOM II
- TNT: Evilution
- The Plutonia Experiment
- Master Levels for DOOM II
- No Rest for the Living
- Sigil
- Legacy of Rust (a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames)
- A new Deathmatch map pack featuring 25 maps
Altogether, there are a total of 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps in DOOM + DOOM II.
New Enhancements
- Online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players¹
- In-game mod browser³
- Choose between the original midi DOOM and DOOM II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new DOOM II recordings)
- Now on the KEX engine
- BOOM source compatibility makes it possible for hundreds of community-created mods from the past 25 years to be published in-game
- Accessibility options, such as a modern font to improve legibility, high contrast mode, text-to-speech, speech-to-text multiplayer chat and more
- Translated into 8 new languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese
Existing Enhancements
- Upgraded visuals
- Modern controller support
- Weapon carousel for faster weapon switching
- Gyroscopic aiming
- Improved mouse and keyboard controls
- Local split-screen deathmatch and co-op for up to 4 players
- Featured community mods¹'²'³, including REKKR, Revolution!, Syringe, Double Impact, Arrival, and more!
- 60 FPS and native 16:9 support – up to 1080p
- Restored original in-game music using original hardware
- Quick Save/Load support
- DeHacked mod support
Earlier today, the pack's listing appeared on Steam (via Wario64). So we probably should've been a bit more prepared, but we expected something official. Instead, we just stumbled upon it on the eShop.
Are you jumping back into DOOM or DOOM II today? Rip and tear in the comments.
[source nintendo.com]
Comments 23
This is absolutely SUPERB! Get in there.
As someone who isn't a DOOM supernerd, how is this different from my already existing eShop copy of DOOM? Or is this just an update to that? The trailer looks pretty similar to me...
@gojiguy I have the exact same question. I have DOOM and it also seems to have the same things listed here…. So is this just a bundle for those who want II and have not yet bought DOOM?
Thank you idSoft for giving us all these without asking for more money. Will definitely try these new updates soon once I get through the final expansion in Doom Eternal.
@gojiguy The big thing here is going to be the in-game mod browser that's going to give a LOT of extra content.
@ferryb001 @gojiguy It's a free update if you already own the games. But it seems there is a new release with everything bundled. Some great stuff been added.
Pretty cool and so glad the new features will be available as a free update for those who already have these games (unfortunately not me included, but eventually want to give them at least a try)!
Just tried the PS5 version out, and aside from the awesome bump up to 4K @120fps, it now has a Gyro aiming depth slider which makes a world of a difference. Setting it to 70% feels about right to me. The sensitivity range is above and beyond better compared to how i remember the Switch version feeling.
Shame, they never updated the PS5 version with haptics & adaptive trigger support, like how there is for Quake 1&2. If they did it would of felt complete.
Edit: Just tried out the Switch version. Gyro controls with the Pro Controller are poor and not very responsive, nor do they give you enough leeway or range even at 100% compared to PS5's Duel sense Gyro aiming which is spot on, the resolution is noticeably worse(Aside from the image looking soft overall), including the drop down to 60fps. I know which version I'll be rolling with. There's no comparison. The PS5 version plays, looks & runs much better.
Hopefully DOOM 64, Duke Nukem World Tour & Power Slave get the same treatments in the near future.
But back to the Switch versions, they DO have HD Rumble at least, and you can obviously play them on the go with Switch OLED which is a huge win for those who love to play in hand held. And I think the Joy-con's Gyro 'yawn' sensitivty is higher than the Pro controller too. Although, i personally can't stand using gyro in hand held simply because the screen moves with your actions obviously.
Benifits of DOOM 1&2 on Switch
HD Rumble and Switch OLED handheld & TableTop hybrid compatibility.
Advantages for the PS5 versions
120fps, 4K, edge in visuals, and far better Gyro Aiming Vs the Switch Pro controller.
Is anyone keeping track of which prominent games have the largest number of official versions? Because Doom's got to be up there. In terms of unofficial ports, I can't imagine what else would even be close.
So I both bought Doom 1 and 2 back in the day but only played Doom 1 so far.
Does that mean that if I had only bought Doom 1, now I would get Doom 2 for free and I basically wasted my money?
I’ve almost finished Quake 2’s Call of the Machine and been wondering what I’ll play next… guess I’ll fire up these classics again! Unbelievable support for these games, that’s how you do it, thank you.
Nice! I’m glad it’s free for those of us who already own it. Certainly tempts me to redownload and see what’s there, plus that new episode.
@Max_the_German Doom I and II (on the NA eShop) have been $4.99 each. This bundle is $9.99. If anything, you saved a penny by buying them individually rather than buying this bundle. Were you under the impression that you paid $10 for each game?
The fact they are giving early adopters of these games free updates just goes on to show how these amazing smaller companies are to their loyal customers!
Love the update on my Steamdeck. Was expecting more Quake updates before we get Doom updated.
I want them to do the same with Wolfenstein 3D and Heretic/Hexen.
Not sure if ID can count as a small company. They are a company, owned by a company, who’s owned by one of the largest tech companies in existence. But I will take any good will towards game preservation.
I heard cheats were removed. Is this true? And if so, will updating the individual games remove the cheats from those as well?
@VHSGREMLIN Smaller companies? They’re owned by Microsoft.
@VHSGREMLIN ID is owned by Bethesda, now owned by Microsoft. They're as far away from small as you can possibly get at this point.
This is the first new official* Classic Doom content in 14 years 🤯 That alone makes this worth it, but the remade soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult is phenomenal as well!
(*I know Romero did Sigil, but that was only released an add-on using existing assets.)
If you've somehow put off playing Classic Doom for 31 years (first of all, how??), please please please do yourself a favor and get these versions!!
Curious that this doesn't appear to be a bundle of separate games based on the eShop listing. Are they effectively one game on the Switch OS?
Forgot about the music 😍
Amazing how they came up with all those additions out of nowhere.
Lovely! What is old is new again!
But still not auto-turn when playing with gyro controls. RIP my interest.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...