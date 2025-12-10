Skyrim. Listen, mate. We need to talk.
Back when I reviewed Skyrim's 2022 Anniversary Edition update on Switch, I gave it a 7/10 and summarised that, whilst it was amusing that Todd Howard was still signing off on versions of this game, there were enhancements enough, through some new quests and the addition of Creation Club mods (and fishing), that fans would get their money's worth, whilst newcomers were treated to a solid, stutter-free version of an epic RPG. Nice.
With a game this long in the tooth, albeit one folk seem to be unable to stop buying and playing (myself included, although I like to think I'm doing it ironically), I reckon a 'Good' score and a slap on the back for the effort would have been a healthy place to leave the relationship. But no. Oh no. Todd. He back.
You may have already clocked the score at the bottom, so let's get to why I've come down so harsh this time. It's chiefly because Bethesda's taken a game that on Switch, whilst relatively restrained in comparison to some of its fancier ports, got the job done smoothly and competently. Yes, it was 30fps, but it felt nice.
With this Switch 2 upgrade, they've decided to smash a bunch of volumetric effects and graphical enhancements into the situation, as well as upping the resolution. Admittedly, I'm no Digital Foundry boffin, but DLSS is being employed and the resolution has improved. But then why no 40fps, at the very least? Honestly, my friends, Bethesda's crapped out a terrible version of a game they've released hundreds of times already, and I do believe they've done it for Christmas.
I can't think of any other reason to release their precious in this state other than a big rush to make the holiday shelves. The moment you boot into this Switch 2 port, once you've ridden the wave of excitement that is two-second-faster loading times and a slightly better draw distance, you're immediately presented with a game that's not as good at all to play. Quickly, how do I delete and go back to my old version? Well, you'll need to delete this one entirely and redownload the older one, because they haven't even done that bit well.
It still runs at 30fps *gulp*, but now there's also genuinely awful input lag to boot. I'm talking about online-fighting-on-a-Switch-Lite bad at times. Why have they released it like this? Oh, and it's a massive 53GB download as well. That's 40+GBs to make something slightly prettier but ultimately worse, folks.
I've no doubt it'll get fixed up eventually. They may even make it 60fps down the road, and it'll be a lovely version then, especially given that mouse controls are in there now and working just fine. But we're talking about Skyrim here, a game from 2011, not Cyberpunk 2077.
Baffling. Did they think this would drive sales? I could understand if it was 60fps and had at least non-mod feature parity with other console versions, but this is just... sad. Extra sad since I think the original Switch port was actually quite the accomplishment and novel for its time.
Nothing but a cash grab.
@MamaSymphonia It feels like they decided to bang it out and fix it later. Shambles.
Bogus, but I'm happily playing Metroid and Star Wars Outlaws, so whatever. Plus, I'm not even a big Skyrim guy. Still, I'd love to check out an improved version on Switch 2. I assume this will be fixed eventually-if so, I'll check it out. Please keep us posted if they update it!
Good to know that I don’t need to bother with this upgrade. At not least at this point in time.
I got it for free but they have to fix this (and make it 60 fps) asap! Its a shame Bethesda
The 30fps is disappointing (but still playable)
The lack of mods is frustrating but not a deal breaker.
The input lag just makes it feel broken.
And the storage size is just a kick whilst down.
Especially with rising storage prices and more GKC's I think game developers really need to think about compression more.
The range of optimization and performance between developers is astonishing. With the Switch 2 pumping out games like Metroid Prime 4 at 1080p 120fps and then going to this, it's amazing how lazy this port upgrade really is.
I don't know what they were thinking with this "upgrade"... anyways, I'd imagine there are so many games on peoples' backlogs right now that it's probably good to pass on this one
I'm fine with 30 fps as long as it's stable, but dang, input lag is no fun. And apparently there was a cool mod feature removed as well? Good grief. Though I was already passing on this anyway since I don't have time for a massive game like Skyrim.
Can it be a free upgrade from the physical? Or is it only an upgrade for anniversary edition?
@Jeff2sayshi it'll work with the physical, but only if you buy the Anniversary upgrade.
Having said that, you might as well just buy the digital version of the full Switch 2 release, as it's on sale for the same $20 right now, and it won't require you to put your cartridge in.
@CurryPowderKeg79 Pretty bad as a cash grab since a lot of people will get it for free...
Sold my Skyrim copy a long time ago. Finely made game, don't get me wrong, but by that point Breath of the Wild was the gold standard of open-world games and Skyrim felt a bit dated in comparison.
To be honest it wasn't a good upgrade on Switch either, basic Skyrim without Anniversary Upgrade is way better.
Put it out in a sorry state to get people talking about it, then patch it while it’s in the limelight. Seems a good way to maximize interest in an umpteenth Skyrim port, no?
Pretty terrible the input lag and watching as textures pop in. But the game is pretty in general and whatever it was free. I went in to just play test it and ended up playing for several hours lol
@Jeff2sayshi : Anniversary Edition only, I'm afraid. The Anniversary Edition is basically paid DLC for the original 2017 release, plus you have the Switch 2 Edition as further DLC (though the latter is available at no extra cost).
We got a 4/10 Skyrim port before GTA VI.
Glad that this review acknowledges the increase in resolution, graphical enhancements etc. unlike most here on Nintendo Life yesterday with some even claiming that it looked worse when that's simply not true but yeah, I'd also say that unfortunately it's poor overall currently, especially considering the input lag - fingers crossed that aspect first and foremost and this version in general will eventually be fixed (40fps might be feasible and if it is and ends up being implemented then great, but certainly not 60fps unless you want notable drops like on Steam Deck etc. as others mentioned last time)!
Good and very fair review, @PJOReilly. It's about time someone took Bethesda to task for their lazy greedy ways. Seriously, Skyrim is an iconic game at this point, and to half-arse it like this on Switch 2 which could have easily run it at 1080p/60 FPS is a scathing indictment of the idea that Bethesda has any competence left when it comes to optimization.
May I recommend playing the OG version of Skyrim on Switch 2. It looks surprisingly good and I'm pretty sure it now runs at 60 fps.
I was fine with the frame rate at 30, but input lag means ill wait until things get patched. I might still download the anniversary upgrade for the OG Switch if its on sale to try for myself. If it isn't to my liking, ill uninstall to keep space free for other things (looking at you, FFVII)
@Krambo42 Supposedly this upgrade is like the Hogwarts Legacy one in that you don't need the cartridge after purchasing the upgrade because it gives you a full digital copy of the game.
@Res462 I thought I read that while it is a separate file, it still requires the cartridge to play. I could be wrong, I don't have it myself.
@PJOReilly That seems to be the way with so many modern games now sadly. Send it out half baked and then rely on patch after patch. It just make reviewing games so much harder.
I think my main concern though is that devs might just keep chucking out these duds time after time in Switch 2.
People need to stop expecting anything serviceable from Bethesda/Microsoft.
Too bad you weren't able to throw this at them in the interview you published with the developer yesterday.
@JohnnyMind I know "on paper" isn't everything, but on paper, Switch 2 is around 10 times as powerful as Switch 1. What's the argument that it shouldn't be able to run ANY Switch game at 2 times the frame rate?
Was stunned they were asking $80 CDN for this lol.
It’s insane the ps4 version looks better, runs better, has double the framerate and uses no DLSS as a crutch to achieve all of that while being on weaker hardware.
@JohnnyMind You are saying the Switch 2 couldn't handle 60 FPS on a 2011 game? Hardware in such case is a poor excuse for bad optimization.
I am far from a snob when it comes to details like frame rates but even I will balk at this one as there is absolutely no excuse for a game this old - even with all the bells and whistles turned on - to run at 30fp/s given the hardware its running on.
@Krambo42
It's what these folks are reporting.
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch/comments/1pieh36/skyrim_physical_edition_to_switch_2_anniversary/
@JohnnyMind “Leave the multi-million dollar corporation alone!”
That said, the game is over a decade old, started out on the PS3/360 and has gotten more releases than almost any non-Nintendo game ever other than Grand Theft Auto V.
This is a sloppy port and needs far more work.
@Res462 oh rad. Well, still, no reason to not just do it that way.
I have to admit that even though I am enjoying the game I immediately noticed the input lag as soon as I started playing it. I have been adjusting to it and have found it playable enough for me but it really should be patched asap, and I was surprised to find out it was still 30fps. Somehow I doubt Bethesda provides a 60fps mode but I am hoping they do. I feel like if that was ever their intention that would have been included with this update in the first place.
