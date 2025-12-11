Following the announcement of Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Tonic Trouble for the N64 'Nintendo Classics' library, Nintendo has today released Wario World for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack GameCube service.

This game was developed by the talented Japanese team Treasure (Gunstar Heroes, Sin and Punishment), and was locally released on the GameCube in 2003. It's also Wario's first and only 3D platformer. Here's the official description about this "garlic-fueled rampage", courtesy of Nintendo:

"Go on a garlic-fueled rampage in this action title released for the Nintendo GameCube™ system in 2003! Wario's journey begins with a promise of vengeance against a powerful and cursed black jewel that's warped his castle and nabbed his treasure. Defeat enemies, collect coins and treasures, and rescue Spritelings trapped in boxes as you progress through four stages. Wario's got some mighty powerful moves, like Wild Swing-Ding and Piledriver, that aren't just good for attacking—they're also slick at clearing path-blocking traps."

Japan has received the same title this week. Here are some screenshots of the title from Nintendo's Japanese website:

Since the launch of the GameCube 'Nintendo Classics' service in June, Nintendo has added Super Mario Strikers, Luigi's Mansion and Chibi-Robo. These games joined F-Zero GX, SoulCalibur II and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Nintendo has also teased a bunch of upcoming titles for this library such as Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Pokémon Colosseum.