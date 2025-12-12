Keplar Interactive and Japanese indie dev Shapefarm have announced that their brand new intergalactic puzzle adventure, Orbitals, is coming exclusively to Switch 2 sometime in 2026.

Revealed during The Game Awards, which we shouldn't hold against it, Orbitals sees two players take on asymmetrical co-op tasks to stop cosmic storms from ruining their space station. Sounds quite tense. Set in a brand-new retro anime galaxy, the game is a debut effort from Shapefarm, and it's been built "from the ground up" for cooperative play, so we're looking forward to being treated to some smart puzzles, thanks.

You and your partner will set about utilising unique space tools, piloting a ship through meteor fields, or even just hanging out to revel in a retro anime vibe that's based off 1970s manga. So that's why the trailer, which you can see up top, looks so very cool.

Indeed, the devs have gone to the trouble of partnering up with Studio Massket, a storied Japanese animation house, to create a fully original anime world complete with hand-crafted cutscenes. Oh, and it's got full English and Japanese dubs (and you can check out the Japanese version of the trailer at the bottom of the page).

It's nice, too, to see a game that's aiming to utilise all the new tech capabilities we've got on Switch 2, with GameShare, GameChat, and all that caper used to further enhance the experience.

Here's some more info and some official screens to further whet your appetite.

Orbitals captures the warmth and style of classic Japanese anime, brought to life with authentic detail and clear reverence by the Tokyo-based development team at Shapefarm. Developed in Unreal Engine 5, Orbitals takes full advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware to deliver an unforgettable co-operative experience regardless of your preferred way of connecting together. Either by teaming up with two pairs of Joy-Con 2 controllers on a single Nintendo Switch 2 device for split-screen local co-op, using the system’s GameShare feature to share Orbitals with another local player on a compatible Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch device, or by matchmaking online with their friends and taking advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2’s built-in microphone and GameChat for crystal-clear communications, players around the world can team up and save the day together as one inseparable team.

Liking the look of Orbitals? Let us know!