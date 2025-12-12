The Game Awards for 2025 has officially wrapped, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 by French Studio Sandfall Interactive has been crowned the 'Game of the Year'.

In case you missed it, the competition included Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

On the Nintendo front, Donkey Kong Bananza won best family game and Mario Kart World was crowned the best sports/racing game of 2025.





Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also picked up multiple other awards on the night, including best independent game, best performance, best art direction, best debut indie, best narrative, best game direction and best RPG.