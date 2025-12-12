At The Game Awards, Street Fighter got a surprise teaser of the upcoming live-action movie, due out in 2026. The cast also took to stage following this to discuss a bit about the movie. More details soon...
Video: Here's Your First Look At The Street Fighter Live-Action Movie, Due Out 2026
Featuring an all-star cast
I guess I’m glad this is being made, but I don’t think it’s for me!
We clearly live in a decadent society
It looks like made by AI even though the movie is official by Paramount.
Not for me.
The Street Fighter Parody from City Hunter movie when Jackie Chan become Street Fighter character (E.Honde, Chun Li) is still the best funny moment from old movies. 🤣
Looks good so far .
That looked awesome, I love that the costumes are faithful!
