The multiplayer online co-op psychological horror title Phasmophobia is on its way to the Switch 2 in 2026. This was revealed during The Game Awards, and the team says it will include all of the content added throughout 2025.

You and your team of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and try to gather as much evidence as you can. Use your ghost-hunting equipment to find and record evidence to sell on to a ghost removal team.