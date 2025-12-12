Xbox is now bringing its games to other platforms, and following a bunch of announcements in recent years, another first-party title has been locked in.

South of Midnight by Compulsion Games will coming to the Switch 2 (and PS5) in Spring 2026. This title originally made its debut on the Xbox Series X|S earlier this year in April.

If you're not familar with this title it's a third-person action-adventure described as being set in a "magic realist version of American South". You can find out more about it in a review on Pure Xbox: