The Game Awards is taking place later today (or early tomorrow depending on your timezone), but it seems that yet another major announcement has leaked ahead of schedule.

As reported by Eurogamer, the cover art for a new Tomb Raider entry has cropped up online along with a handful of screenshots. Titled Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, some are speculating that it might actually be (another) remake of the original game from 1996, which itself also dealt with Atlantis.

The cover art features an updated iteration of Lara Croft which seems to blend the original design with the more realistic take featured in the 2013 reboot (which, by the way, recently saw a release on Switch and Switch 2).

More screenshots of the new Tomb Raider, it looks like a TR1 remake pic.twitter.com/BvmiNrMdAt December 11, 2025

So if this is all legit – and it certainly seems to be – is it possible that this new entry could come to the Switch 2? It's hard to say at this stage, but it's a definite possibility. There's been a smattering of Tomb Raider titles on the Switch and Switch 2 in recent years, with the aforementioned Definitive Edition preceded by Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered from Aspyr.

Remake or not, the screenshots certainly look pretty neat, so we'll have to wait until The Game Awards to see this thing in action. Resident Evil Requiem is also due to receive a fresh new trailer at the event, but a new piece of key art from the PSN store prematurely revealed the existence of veteran protagonist Leon Kennedy.