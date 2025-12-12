Fans of It Takes Two and Split Fiction might want to pay attention, because another co-op adventure is heading to the Switch 2.

Out Of Words launches in 2026 and is a stop motion co-op adventure from developers Kong Orange, Wired Fly, and Morten Søndergaard, with publishing duties from Epic Games. You'll explore the "wild, colorful realm of Vokabulantis" as Kurt and Karla, two mouthless individuals who must work together to overcome the odds.

The game got its public debut at Summer Game Fest in 2025 and received plenty of critical acclaim from those who went hands-on with the demo. It's lovely, then, that it's now been confirmed for the Switch 2.

Let's take a look at the official description:

"Find your lost voices in a co-op platformer adventure. Together with a friend, via online cross-platform or couch co-op, explore the wild, colorful realm of Vokabulantis as Kurt and Karla in a story about the first time they held hands — where everything you see is crafted by hand."

The Game Awards also confirmed the existence of Pragmata and Mega Man: Dual Override for the Switch 2 (with the latter also heading for the original Switch ).