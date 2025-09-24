Update [ ]: We've got some breaking news regarding the upcoming Switch release Deus Ex Remastered. After listening to community feedback, Aspyr has announced it will no longer launch the title on 5th February 2026. All pre-orders will be refunded and more updates will be shared "when the time comes". The team aims to meet fan expectations and deliver the "best possible experience".

Thank you to the community for your feedback following the reveal of Deus Ex Remastered. We've listened to what you said, and in order to better meet fan expectations and deliver the best possible experience for players, Deus Ex Remastered will no longer launch on Feb. 5, 2026. pic.twitter.com/NhalyPLm8q December 11, 2025

Original Story: [Thu 25th Sep, 2025 01:05 BST]:

Apsyr, the development team known for reviving all sorts of retro classics on modern platforms, has today revealed Deus Ex Remastered. This is a collaboration with Eidos Montréal and it will be released for the Switch and multiple other platforms next year on 5th February 2026.

This latest release is described as the "definitive edition" of the iconic action RPG, and will be "faithfully restored and upgraded" for modern platforms with improved visuals, quality-of-life enhancements such as autosaves, faster loading, and controller support.

It's available to pre-order on other platforms today for $29.99 (and there's a 10% bonus discount), and when we find out more about the pricing and pre-order details for the Switch version, we'll let you know. In the meantime, here's some PR along with the game's key features, and you can check out the official trailer above.

Welcome to Deus Ex Remastered. Rediscover the award-winning cyberpunk immersive sim that made history for its blend of first-person RPG, action and stealth gameplay in its best form yet! The year is 2052. Societies are teetering on collapse, plagues spread unchecked, and shadow governments shape the future. You are JC Denton—a nano-augmented UNATCO operative tasked with protecting the world order. But the deeper you dig, the more secrets you uncover. Build your character your way, forge your own path with multiple solutions to every challenge, and trust no one in a gripping conspiracy thriller in which the truth is never what it seems… Key Features EXPERIENCE A WORLD ON THE BRINK: Explore real-world locations in a thrilling cyberpunk tale of conspiracy and intrigue, including post-crash New York, the neon alleys of Hong Kong, shadowy Parisian strongholds, the clandestine Area 51 and more. PLAY YOUR WAY: Customize your character to fit your playstyle. Every challenge has more than one solution – breach locked systems, hack firewalls, cloak and vanish, deploy raw firepower and more. Your choices ensure no two playthroughs are ever the same. NEW! VISUAL ENHANCEMENTS: Explore expansive environments with improved lighting, dynamic shadows, water physics, particle effects, and fully updated textures that breathe new life into our dystopian future. NEW! REBUILT CHARACTER MODELS: Immerse yourself in Deus Ex’s rich character development systems like never before, with brand-new character models featuring smoother lip-sync animations and ragdoll physics. NEW! QUALITY-OF-LIFE ENHANCEMENTS: Autosaves, faster loading, achievement tracking, and cloud saves on supported platforms. NEW! CONTROLLER SUPPORT: Experience a new control scheme optimized from the ground up for modern controllers, designed for fluid weapon management and streamlined navigation. NEW! MULTI-SCREEN SUPPORT: Enjoy 4K-ready UI with ultrawide and multi-monitor display support.

Aspyr is the same team responsible for reviving video game classics from series like Tomb Raider and Star Wars.