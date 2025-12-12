At The Game Awards, Nintendo and Illumination surprised fans with another look at the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

It features Bowser Jr. taking on Mario and Luigi in a very brief teaser. Some not-so-pleasant introductions are exchanged, and before you know it, the younger Bowser is smashing everything in sight. Fortunately, Luigi steps in to save the day (and Mario).

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres next year in April 2026. This latest teaser follows the announcement of the new movie in November, along with an official trailer reveal. You can see the first video in our previous story.

This wasn't the only video game movie trailer shared at The Game Awards this year. Capcom also showed off a first-look at its live-action Street Fighter movie.