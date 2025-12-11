We are mere hours away from The Game Awards 2025, where we'll finally learn which of this year's nominees will walk away with the coveted GOTY trophy.

Hades II is one of the six games up for the grand prize, and before the ceremony can get underway, developer Supergiant Games has shared a heartwarming piece of artwork, congratulating its fellow nominees.

The art depicts the main character from each of the six games (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Death Stranding 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and, of course, Hades II) dressed in their finest award ceremony attire and gracing the red carpet. We're particularly enamoured by the tiny little Hornet sitting on DK's shoulder — just look at those guys!

"We’re deeply honored that HADES II is in the running for Game of the Year and more at #TheGameAwards tonight," the Supergiant message accompanying the art reads, "especially since we’re in the company of such an amazing group of wildly different and beautiful games. Congratulations to all our fellow nominees — we salute you!!"

Clair Obscur is the big favourite to take home the grand prize tonight (and every other award, it seems), but we'd be happy to see just about any finalist walk away with the win. Bananza is also nominated in the Best Family Game category alongside Mario Kart World.

You'll find everything you need to know about tonight's ceremony — including how to watch and the full list of nominees — in our The Game Awards 2025 guide.