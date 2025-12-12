Perhaps one of the biggest surprises of The Game Awards this year was the announcement of Mega Man: Dual Override for the Switch and Switch 2. It will be releasing on Nintendo systems (and other platforms) at some point in 2027.

Along with this news was a first look at the gameplay, it doesn't really show all that much, but it does appear to feature the same type of platforming action fans know and love. Here's Capcom's official description to go with it:

"Mega Man returns in 2027 with a brand-new entry in the classic action platforming series! Override challenges and blast down legions of robots while springboarding across a new array of futuristic frontiers!"



Apart from this Mega Man news at The Game Awards, Capcom also announced the sci-fi title Pragmata will be coming to the Switch 2 early next year. There'll also be an amiibo and a demo released in the future.