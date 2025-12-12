At The Game Awards pre-show, Capcom revealed it would be bringing Pragmata to the Switch 2 on 24th April 2026.

Pre-orders are now live for $59.99 and some DLC featuring additional outfits has also been confirmed. Along with this, a gameplay demo is out today on Steam. This demo will arrive "later" for Switch 2 and other console platforms, so you'll be able to try before you buy.

If you haven't heard of this game before, it's a new IP from Capcom focused on science fiction and action-adventure gameplay with a "hacking twist". Here's the official from Nintendo's website:

An all-new Science Fiction action adventure with its own unique hacking twist! PRAGMATA—An original IP from Capcom. It is the near future, and protagonists Hugh and his android companion Diana, must work together as they make their way through the cold lunar research station.

One other surprise is the reveal of an amiibo based on the android companion Diana. More details about it will be shared in the future. Capcom also plans to share some footage of the Switch 2 version at a later date. For now, here's a look at the amiibo and some Switch 2 screenshots:

