IO Interactive is gearing up to release 007 First Light next year on the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms.
Ahead of the big release, at The Game Awards a new trailer has been shared introducing the singer and musician Lenny Kravitz.
He rose from nothing, broke free, and built his own Kingdom of Aleph.
Introducing Bawma, the largest black-market dealer in the Western Hemisphere who’s as charismatic as he is unpredictable. Brought to life by the one and only Lenny Kravitz.
007 First Light comes to PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on March 27th, 2026.
Pre-order now and get a free Deluxe Edition Upgrade.