IO Interactive is gearing up to release 007 First Light next year on the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms.

Ahead of the big release, at The Game Awards a new trailer has been shared introducing the singer and musician Lenny Kravitz.

He rose from nothing, broke free, and built his own Kingdom of Aleph.

Introducing Bawma, the largest black-market dealer in the Western Hemisphere who’s as charismatic as he is unpredictable. Brought to life by the one and only Lenny Kravitz. 007 First Light comes to PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on March 27th, 2026.