Hello everyone, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, Capcom's SNES classic Breath of Fire II was put in the spotlight as North America and Europe joined forces against Japan. It wasn't even remotely close either, as Japan absolutely nailed it with 71% of the vote. Well done!

This week, we sifted through all of the Box Art Brawls from yore and realised that, no, we actually haven't covered every single Zelda game yet. Crazy! So this week, we're looking at Zelda II: The Adventure of Link for the NES. Yes, it's a bit of a divisive one, but it's still an important entry in the long-running series that deserves its spot in the brawling ring.

It's another duel this week as North America and Europe team up once again, so without further ado, let battle commence!