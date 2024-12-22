Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe / North America

We love the use of colour with both regional variants here, and the Western design leans heavily into the use of shadow with its cast of characters; it's cool. That said, the change in art style results in a loss of some of the personality from the original Japanese design. It's not a bad look, by any means, but we imagine its success this week will very much depend on your personal taste.

Japan

The colours here are a bit cooler than the Western variant, overall, but there's a good mix in there too. The deep red of the dragon, the flashes of yellow and green in the characters' outfits; it's nice! It does suffer from something that movie posters do a lot these days in that it just shoves a bunch of characters onto the piece with no rhyme or reason, but we have to admit that it does work reasonably well here.

Which region got the best Breath of Fire II box art? North America / Europe Japan Which region got the best Breath of Fire II box art? (384 votes) North America / Europe 28 % Japan 72 %

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.