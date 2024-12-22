Ahoy folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!
Last time, we looked at the Wii classic Okami in light of the recent sequel announcement from The Game Awards (woohoo!). Honestly, it wasn't a particularly close battle: Japan, with its beautiful use of colour and composition, won the day with 74% of the vote, leaving North America/Europe with the remaining 26%.
This week, we're going back even further to the days of the SNES with the delightful Breath of Fire II. Originally released in 1994 by Capcom, it's since been launched on the GBA, the Virtual Console on Wii, Wii U, and 3DS, and of course, Nintendo Switch Online.
It's another duel this week with North America and Europe joining forces against Japan. So enough waffling, let's get to it.