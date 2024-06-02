We are back, back, back for another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we dive into this week's topical match-up, let's recap what went down last time. Two 3DS covers for Bravely Default went head-to-head in our last duel and great Scott, was it a close one! The European 'For the Sequel' version put up a good fight but was narrowly beaten by the OG Japanese 'Flying Fairy' version which grabbed 51% of the vote. Talk about a photo finish.

With rumours about HD-2D remakes bubbling up again this week, we thought it was only right to go back to where it all started for Dragon Quest III. The NES version was released in Japan in 1988 before coming to America in '92 (albeit under the Dragon Warrior III title). Capping off the original 'Erdrick Trilogy,' III is, in fact, the first game chronologically. It would later be remade for the SNES and GBC in 1996 and 2001 respectively and later popped up on mobile, Wii and Switch. Plenty of options before that HD-2D remaster, then.

There are just two different regional covers this week, so let's take a look at them, shall we?