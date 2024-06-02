Dragon Quest III - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

We are back, back, back for another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we dive into this week's topical match-up, let's recap what went down last time. Two 3DS covers for Bravely Default went head-to-head in our last duel and great Scott, was it a close one! The European 'For the Sequel' version put up a good fight but was narrowly beaten by the OG Japanese 'Flying Fairy' version which grabbed 51% of the vote. Talk about a photo finish.

With rumours about HD-2D remakes bubbling up again this week, we thought it was only right to go back to where it all started for Dragon Quest III. The NES version was released in Japan in 1988 before coming to America in '92 (albeit under the Dragon Warrior III title). Capping off the original 'Erdrick Trilogy,' III is, in fact, the first game chronologically. It would later be remade for the SNES and GBC in 1996 and 2001 respectively and later popped up on mobile, Wii and Switch. Plenty of options before that HD-2D remaster, then.

There are just two different regional covers this week, so let's take a look at them, shall we?

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Dragon Quest III - NA
Image: Enix

The North American cover is... strange. There's no denying that this design goes all in on the RPG stylings — weapons and dragons and gold (oh my) — but it's not very Dragon Quest-y, is it? The original cover took a more 'realistic' approach too, but at least that had some action to it. This is just a bunch of weapons stacked up in front of a dragon statue. It pulls you in with intrigue more than anything else, and we can't knock it for that.

Japan

Dragon Quest III - JP
Image: Enix

Now here's a different approach. The late, great Akira Toriyama's art showcases a very different game, one built on its characters (and dragons). The full cast stands front and centre, staring directly into our souls as if to say, "Go on, buy it. I dare you." Below, the silhouette of a castle stands out against a red sunrise. It still has all of the classic RPG trappings, but presents them in a very different way.

