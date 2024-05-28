Square Enix's Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has been a long time coming and the latest update now has some fans hopeful the first two games could also be returning.

Adding fuel to the fire is a new comment from reliable leaker Midori, who seems to think this new release for Switch and multiple other platforms could feature the entire trilogy (so that's Dragon Quest I, II and III).

The latest video says the "legend of Erdrick draws near" and there's a single "HD-2D" logo, but there's no specific mention of the third game.

Erdrick is the title the hero receives in the third outing and the original three releases are known as the 'Erdrick Trilogy'.

The same leaker claims fans will likely be hearing more about this at the "next Nintendo Direct", and says the title will be delivered by the end of the current fiscal year.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake was originally announced in May 2021 and has seemingly been in development well before this - so a trilogy release could potentially explain why the project has taken so long to see the light of day.

At the same time as this project's reveal, Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii mentioned how remakes of Dragon Quest 1 and II were already in consideration but it wasn't "official yet".

Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed about a trilogy collection at this stage, so don't get too excited.