Hello folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we get cracking, let's see how things panned out last week, hm? We looked at Super Monkey Ball Adventure, one of several entries for the GameCube. As we'd expected, the busier, more vibrant box art from North America sealed the deal, winning a healthy 79% of the vote.

This week, we're back with the 3DS to check out Square Enix's Bravely Default, the debut title in what would become a popular, albeit still rather niche, franchise. Launched back in 2012, we've got a bit of an interesting fight on our hands this time. You see, the game originally launched in Japan as 'Bravely Default: Flying Fairy', before receiving an expanded version in 2013 called 'Bravely Default: For the Sequel'.

'Flying Fairy' has the same box art as the North American version, whereas 'For the Sequel' shares its box art with Europe. So basically, whichever variant you vote for this week, Japan wins!