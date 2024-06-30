We are back, back, back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!
Before we swing into this week's match-up, let's take a look at what went down last time when we looked at two regional covers for Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. Despite a duo of swanky designs being on display, it was Europe and North America's dark, moodier cover that walked away with the win, taking 65% of the vote and leaving Japan's brighter take with 35%.
Barelling into this week, we thought it was only right to show Donkey Kong some love, so we're taking a look at three regional covers for DK: King of Swing on the GBA. It might not be topping anyone's list of the best Donkey Kong games, but King of Swing is still a refreshing take on the ape gameplay from developer Paon, taking the essence of Clu Clu Land and making a fun little peg-climbing adventure out of it.
There are cover variants from Europe, North America and Japan to take in this time, so let's get things rolling, shall we?
Europe
We'll start off with the bright European design. In this instance, DK and Diddy take centre stage, each grabbing onto one of the in-game 'pegs' which float ominously in the air. It doesn't make the most sense and the outer glow on the characters feels a little Photoshop-y, but we like the character art and the bright background is certainly eye-catching.
North America
The North American variant is also nice and bright, but it's missing the key 'Swing' component of the title. Instead of clinging onto a handhold, DK and Diddy are seen free-falling here. Hey, at least they look happy about it.
Japan
The Japanese cover takes the character art from each of the above editions and puts it onto an all-new yellow background. This is arguably the 'plainest' of the three variants, but the multiple pegs are in keeping with the gameplay and we particularly like how the title hangs from one of them on a wooden sign.
Europe for me as it combines the best of both the Japanese and North American box art: it shows the gameplay more clearly by having Donkey and Diddy grabbing some pegs like the former while having an actual background like the latter (but also showing better the verticality of this game unlike it).
Diddy looks so incredibly cute on the European box art, I had to choose that one.
Oh yeah, I forgot about this game when I was commenting on the article about ports that still need to come to Switch. I never had the opportunity to play this one, but I enjoyed the DS sequel, Jungle Climber, back in the day. Hopefully, this comes to NSO sooner rather than later.
European has a FAR superior font to NA, but Japan takes the crown, as it stands out much more, and it has some banana yellow.
japan easily
Ah, they got the D and the K the wrong way around. This is a Kong Dong game, correct? Well, even with that mistake, I will go for the Europe cover.
Japan for me, just a much cooler design!
I really like the Japanese box,
feels like a more retro vibe.
None of them look particularly standout but none of them look particularly bad either; I've always really liked the artstyle for the first King of Swing game (especially when you compare it to the woefully dull look of the DS sequel) and all three boxarts show it off in pretty nice ways.
Overall though, I'm gonna go with the Japanese one as its more vibrant in its colour choice, shows off the game's gimmick with the grabbable circles and has some very nice art of DK and Diddy.
