Before we get cracking with this week's battle, let's see how things panned out last time. We looked at Turok 2: Seeds of Evil for the N64 and golly gosh, was it a close one. It seemed many of you weren't too keen on either design, but ultimately, it was the western variant that won the day with 51% of the vote.
This time, with the full reveal of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond fresh in our minds, we're checking out the last mainline game in the series: Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. Launched for the Wii in 2007, it took full advantage of the console's motion controls for a sublime gameplay experience that felt natural and evolutionary (just make sure to switch the motion controls to 'advanced'!).
We've got another duel on our hands this time, with North America and Europe teaming up to take on Japan. So without further ado, let's get on with it.
Europe / North America
The western design for Corruption play heavily into the dynamic between Samus and Dark Samus, with the two standing back-to-back against a beautiful background set in space. Granted, we're not sure why there's a disembodied image of Dark Samus again in the top left, but heck, we'll take it.
Japan
The Japanese variant, meanwhile, features almost all of Corruption's main players, including Samus, Dark Samus, Meta Ridley, and the three hunters: Rundas, Ghor, and Gandrayda. Oh, and a little Federation soldier at the back, there. Cute. We love the composition of this one, but does it hold up to the awesome light vs. dark dynamic of the western design..? Hmm.
I dislike them both, but EU/NA is just... awful.
They're both good, but EU/NA is just a bit better for me.
Absolutely Japan for me as based on what I've heard having all those characters around is one of the things that distinguishes Corruption from previous Prime games... and even if I were wrong about that I always prefer box art that show the contents (characters, locations, gameplay etc.) of the game so it would still win.
Yeah definitely going with NA/EU this week. While I don't hate what they were going for with the Japanese boxart, it ultimately feels a bit too....generic for my tastes. The NA/EU one on the other hand feels very memorable and shows off the main element of the game (Dark Samus) in a pretty novel way, with both Samus's standing back-to-back against the red vs blue background. I wouldn't call it incredible or anything but its much more visually appealing than the Japanese one if you ask me.
@Daniel36 @Yosher The duality of man.
That’s not Dark Samus standing back to back with Samus, it’s just a reflection of Samus (they look exactly alike, which Samus/Dark Samus does not). Which makes the box art weird, in my opinion, it doesn’t really make sense.
@Fizza LOL how did I miss that. Thanks for the chuckle.
Also you described my feelings for the box arts pretty much on point. JP one isn't terrible by any means but it feels more generic, and less Metroid-y. Metroid is a series you'd probably want to avoid making such relatively generic group shots for, I think.
@SirKif
It would be better if it was Dark Samus instead of just a gooey dull Samus while Dark Samus randomly looms over the corner.
Both look like a tawdry straight to VHS (look it up kids) movie sequel.
I feel like both of these are pretty bad.
I'm very surprised once again. I thought that everyone would vote for the japanese one
JP one for me, 'cause it shows more characters, yep.
Omg I have never seen the Japanese box and now that I have I am in love!
Corruption is sooooo good. Easily my favorite Prime game, and I think the only one in the series that nailed the combat
