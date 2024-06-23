Hello everyone, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we get cracking with this week's battle, let's see how things panned out last time. We looked at Turok 2: Seeds of Evil for the N64 and golly gosh, was it a close one. It seemed many of you weren't too keen on either design, but ultimately, it was the western variant that won the day with 51% of the vote.

This time, with the full reveal of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond fresh in our minds, we're checking out the last mainline game in the series: Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. Launched for the Wii in 2007, it took full advantage of the console's motion controls for a sublime gameplay experience that felt natural and evolutionary (just make sure to switch the motion controls to 'advanced'!).

We've got another duel on our hands this time, with North America and Europe teaming up to take on Japan. So without further ado, let's get on with it.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe / North America

The western design for Corruption play heavily into the dynamic between Samus and Dark Samus, with the two standing back-to-back against a beautiful background set in space. Granted, we're not sure why there's a disembodied image of Dark Samus again in the top left, but heck, we'll take it.

Japan

The Japanese variant, meanwhile, features almost all of Corruption's main players, including Samus, Dark Samus, Meta Ridley, and the three hunters: Rundas, Ghor, and Gandrayda. Oh, and a little Federation soldier at the back, there. Cute. We love the composition of this one, but does it hold up to the awesome light vs. dark dynamic of the western design..? Hmm.

Which region got the best Metroid Prime 3: Corruption box art? North America / Europe Japan Which region got the best Metroid Prime 3: Corruption box art? (288 votes) North America / Europe 68 % Japan 32 %

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.