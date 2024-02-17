Update: To celebrate the 10th anniversary of DKC: Tropical Freeze and the return of DK (and his rivalry with Mario) to Switch in Mario vs. Donkey Kong, we're overhauling our Best DK Games list, switching it to a reader-ranked format.

That's right, the list below is now governed by each game's User Rating in our database and subject to real-time change even after publication. Read on to find out more and see if Tropical Freeze, our original pick for number one, is still top banana...

While Mario is the undisputed man when it comes to all things Nintendo, let it never be forgotten that it was Donkey Kong who gave the plumber a leg-up in the world of video games. The ape's original game not only conquered the arcade and introduced the world to the character who would become Nintendo's mascot, it also saved the company and put it on the path to becoming the huge global concern and cultural icon it is today.

It's easy to forget just how many games Mario's erstwhile nemesis has to his name. From 1981's original Donkey Kong up to the present day, the ape and his clan have consistently featured in Nintendo games for more than four decades now. But what's the best Donkey Kong game?

Below you'll find every Donkey Kong game ranked from bad to brilliant. The ranking is based on each game's User Rating and is subject to real-time change — simply click on the star to rate any game on the list from 1-10 to have your say and influence the order.

We've included only games on Nintendo consoles, so you won't find obscurities like Donkey Kong 3 Dai Gyakushuu. We've also limited it to full games where the ape has a starring role — we'd be here all day if we included all of the karting and tennis games featuring the DK clan. We've also ejected the Game & Watch titles (which can be found digitally spread across various Game & Watch Gallery collections or DSiWare) and consolidated ports for the sake of brevity. DK and his crew have been in a whole bunch of games!

Enough monkey business. Let's take a look at the best DK games ever. Here w—, here w—, here we go!