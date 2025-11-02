Hello, hello, hello! you know what time of the month it is? Oh yes, it's eShop Selects. And we've got some fireworks in here.

Spooky season has passed and many of us are now looking ahead to the 'H' season (or perhaps there's some Turkey in the near future for you for those of you in the US). So it's time to load up on the best games you can get on the eShop for the chilly months ahead.

Just in case you need reminding, here are the rules: Our writers and contributors vote for their top three eShop games from last month (that's October 2025) from our suite of reviews. The three games with the highest scores will make the podium. It's that simple!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Onwards, then!