Sitting down to play Lumo 2, as a gamer of a certain vintage, I fully expected to be treated to a few touching moments as developer Triple Eh? transported me back to the sweet innocence (and unbelievable stupidity) of my gaming childhood. A few nostalgia button pushes and I'd be happy enough. Sit that alongside some decent gameplay, and we could be onto a winner.
Just as was the case in 2016's Lumo, the point here is to give you short bursts of action-styles from classic adventures resurrected from the depths of computer game history. You know the sorts of things; in the first Lumo you had stuff like Knight Lore, Equinox and Head Over Heels, whilst this sequel serves up...well...to list them all would be spoiling things, but let's just saying kicking off your game with a delightfully spot-on homage to Dennis Caswell's 1984 classic, Impossible Mission, is one way to get me fully onboard very quickly.
As soon as I started tumbling (awkwardly slowly) over robotic enemies and waiting impatiently for trundling lifts to move up and down, I knew I was in dream town. And I'm not even being sarcastic. This plays exactly how I remember the game it's aping, and whilst Lumo 2 does have some presentation issues on Switch - it's a little blurry at times - the selection of game tributes it presents, as your huge-hatted protagonist bounds through and snaps up a series of satisfyingly tricky collectibles, are all on-point mechanically. Hooray!
Depending on who you are, though, it may be sort of a half-hooray. The homages are so on-point that they're going to alienate some by their very nature. They're tough, and this isometric malarkey is no joke — believe me, I fought in the original Isometric Wars. Lumo 2, just as was the case with the first, sticks to all the retro trappings. Your avatar is slow and cumbersome; that's intentional. Deaths come thick and fast, sometimes because of the camera angle being tricky to judge at points; that's also meant to be the case.
I think it's great, but you see the potential issue! It's not a game for everyone, by any means. You'll also be losing out by not getting all the references, cameos, little nods and jokes along the way as you play through a generous helping of around 100 retro-inspired levels.
However, if, like me, you love a bit of the rough and tumble of proper old-school isometric stuff; stuff like Marble Madness or Ant Attack, whilst also getting blasted with the occasional side-scrolling/3D surprise, and with plenty of tricky rubber duckie collectibles and in-game achievements to tick off as you go, I'd say Lumo 2 is a return that gives us more of the very-satisfying same. Oh, and you can play it Welsh, so bonus points all round!
Conclusion
Lumo 2, just like its predecessor, does a great job of reintroducing players to a whole bunch of retro delights from the 1980s, and in small enough servings that they don't outstay their welcome. There's an impressive array of tricky isometric levels to get stuck into besting here, plenty of collectibles and achievements to tick off, some nice side-scrolling surprises along the way, and a general retro-british vibe that you can't help but love infusing the entire thing. Whilst it may not meaningfully evolve its predecessor, Lumo 2 is yet more of the good stuff.
Comments 10
"You can play it in Welsh!"
CELTS UNITE!
As someone who is an American who is also 16, yeah, I probably won't get much out of this. Not that that's a problem on the game's part though. Not every game needs to appeal to every audience!
Thanks for the review, definitely interested in at the very least giving this a try at some point despite not having played the games it's based on - not before the original Lumo, though (completely missed it back in the day as I hadn't even just heard of it before the previous news about this sequel here on Nintendo Life)!
I got stumped within about 5 minutes of Lumo 1, so I feel I have to revisit that before considering this, but it's nice to see it's reviewed well, so I'll put it on the wishlist.
@Bluelink45 lumo 1 was a nice game for my now 16 year old daughter a few years ago.. it might not give you a nostalgia shot, but it is fun in its own right…
It's great to know that a game who didn't get the spotlight it deserved is getting a sequel. And a good one!
I had a lot of fun with the first Lumo, and I'm gonna get this one, too. For those who arent sure about getting the first game: if you're into puzzle platformers with a great deal of difficulty, you're gonna have a blast
Seeing the photo for the article, I thought it was Orko from He-Man for a second. haha
Nice article!
"[…] in the first Lumo you had stuff like Knight Lore, Equinox and Head Over Heels"
You guys forgot "Solstice - The Quest for the Staff of Demnos", which this series mainly takes it’s inspiration from, both visually (the main character) and gameplay wise (the isometric view).
@gcunit
Yeah, there’s an ice cube pushing room that’s pretty nasty not too far in, but past this puzzle, it’s pretty much a yellow brick road from there.
@AhabSpampurse YASSS
