Phew. What a month, hey? It's time for eShop Selects, and it's a doozy.

As we approach the holiday season, we're practically drowning in games, with two of the biggest indies of the year hitting within weeks of each other. A Nintendo Direct ensured we'd be swimming in more titles for a while on both Switch 1 and 2. Who needs free time? Not us!

We have a lot to get through, so let's run over the rules: Nintendo Life writers and contributors vote for their top three eShop exclusives for the month (note that some of these may get physical releases in the future) from a list of games that we've reviewed. We then score those games, with 1s getting the most and 3 the least, tally up the numbers, which then determines the final top three.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

So, let's get to September's best eShop games then!