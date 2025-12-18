Octopath Traveler 0 launched for the Switch and Switch 2 earlier this month and Square Enix has now released a small update for this new entry in the HD-2D RPG series, where you're the hero.
This includes an update to the game's camera, a fix and some other small adjustments. Here's the official rundown:
Octopath Traveler 0
Update Notice:
- An update with the following changes has been released to each console today.
Preliminary Release Notes
- Adjustments to camera movement during battles
- Fixing an issue where the designated manager of the facility built in "Kindlers of the Flame Ch. 4" is placed incorrectly
- Other minor bug fixes
We hope you continue to enjoy Octopath Traveler 0
If you want to try out this game before you buy, there's a demo available on the eShop. Your save data will also carry over to the full game.
