Octopath Traveler 0 launched for the Switch and Switch 2 earlier this month and Square Enix has now released a small update for this new entry in the HD-2D RPG series, where you're the hero.

This includes an update to the game's camera, a fix and some other small adjustments. Here's the official rundown:

Octopath Traveler 0

Update Notice:

An update with the following changes has been released to each console today.

Preliminary Release Notes

Adjustments to camera movement during battles



Fixing an issue where the designated manager of the facility built in "Kindlers of the Flame Ch. 4" is placed incorrectly

Other minor bug fixes

We hope you continue to enjoy Octopath Traveler 0

If you want to try out this game before you buy, there's a demo available on the eShop. Your save data will also carry over to the full game.

Square Enix has also released a demo on the Switch 2 this week for the upcoming release Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.