Octopath Traveler
Image: Square Enix

Octopath Traveler 0 launched for the Switch and Switch 2 earlier this month and Square Enix has now released a small update for this new entry in the HD-2D RPG series, where you're the hero.

This includes an update to the game's camera, a fix and some other small adjustments. Here's the official rundown:

Octopath Traveler 0

Update Notice:

  • An update with the following changes has been released to each console today.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Preliminary Release Notes

  • Adjustments to camera movement during battles
  • Fixing an issue where the designated manager of the facility built in "Kindlers of the Flame Ch. 4" is placed incorrectly
  • Other minor bug fixes

We hope you continue to enjoy Octopath Traveler 0

If you want to try out this game before you buy, there's a demo available on the eShop. Your save data will also carry over to the full game.

Square Enix has also released a demo on the Switch 2 this week for the upcoming release Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

How has your time been with this game so far? Let us know in the comments.

[source x.com, via gonintendo.com]