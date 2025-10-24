Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

Imagine, if you will, an alternate timeline where 3D graphics never happened.

Instead, Sega's 'Super Scaler' concept — popularised in games such as Hang-On, Space Harrier, Out Run and After Burner — evolves to the point where 2D sprites can not only be scaled without any degradation in visual fidelity, but are capable of filling the entire screen. That future is basically what you're looking at when you play Night Striker Gear, a sequel to Taito's 1989 coin-op, which has been developed by M2 and its ShotTriggers team.

Directed by the legendary Hiroshi Iuchi (Radiant Silvergun, Ikaruga, Sin & Punishment), Night Striker Gear is conceptually the same as its forerunner; you control the INTER-GRAY, a flying car which dashes through a series of levels destroying enemies and taking down bosses before selecting a branching pathway to the next stage.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

The most obvious evolution here is the visuals, which are quite simply staggering. Everything is composed of 2D sprites, but they're of such high quality that even when viewed up close, the pixelation is barely noticeable. However, they scale and move with insane smoothness and speed, all of which delivers an experience which feels like a late '80s coin-op on steroids.

Factor in some excellent lighting, explosion and particle effects, and you've got a true visual feast (and one which sounds great, too – it has some fantastic music). Yet it's one that is curiously at odds with modern gaming's obsession with hyper-real 3D graphics.

M2 hasn't merely taken Night Striker's gameplay and spruced up the presentation; it has introduced plenty of additional features to make this sequel feel fresh and new.

You can now transform your INTER-GRAY craft into a robot (known as 'GEAR') which comes equipped with powerful homing shots. This state is only active for as long as your 'GEAR' gauge lasts; this is built up over time as you take down enemies or collect special power-ups.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

There's a risk-and-reward element at play here, as, when your GEAR gauge is full, it improves the firepower of your craft in its standard form. Transforming into robot mode makes boss encounters (of which there are two per stage) easier, but you'll lose the benefit of homing shots when you return to INTER-GRAY mode – so deployment of the GEAR is paramount to success.

Enemies attack in waves, and many of these include a red 'captain' – take them out, and the entire wave is destroyed, lending things a welcome sense of tactical depth. Your shield is capable of taking five hits by default, but you'll gain additional levels (or replenish spent shields) if you take down a particular enemy and when you complete each stage.

As well as the standard mode (which offers three difficulty settings), you have 'Pacifist Mode', where your offensive capabilities are removed and the goal is simply to avoid incoming fire. This might sound pointless, but this mode is, in reality, the perfect way to hone your evasive skills for the 'main' mode. Much of the challenge in Night Striker Gear revolves around avoiding enemy shots, and there's no better way of perfecting those skills than in Pacifist Mode.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

There are multiple endings to encounter depending on which route through the game you take, and accessing the final 'G' zone requires you to fulfil specific objectives (as far as I can gather, getting a 'Wipe Out' bonus on any level – killing every single enemy – unlocks it). Add in unlockable modes and there's a lot of longevity on offer here – much more than the seemingly simple premise might suggest.

It's also an incredibly challenging experience, especially on 'Normal' and 'Hard' settings – so much so that Iuchi has taken a leaf out of his Radiant Silvergun playbook by increasing your available stock of continues (three to begin with) the longer you play. This not only encourages repeat runs but also serves to make things a little easier as time goes on. Online leaderboards further enhance the game's long-term appeal.

While Night Striker Gear's twitch gameplay is quite straightforward — which should come as no surprise, given its arcade heritage — the stern challenge, multiple routes (and endings), online rankings and unlockable content make it a surprisingly deep package, especially when you take the low price into account.