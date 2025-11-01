As we slide into the last two months of 2025, there's a bumper crop of games hitting a Switch (or Switch 2) near you as the holiday season approaches.

Nintendo is publishing a pair of Switch 2 games in November, with Koei Tecmo's take on Zelda-styled Musou arriving on the 6th, and Masahiro Sakurai's latest Kirby game landing on the 20th. Samus returns in December (finally!), too, and beyond first-party, there's a plethora of third-party picks waiting to keep you company into the new year. (Not Elden Ring, though.)

Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as a bunch of Switch (2) accessories.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for November & December 2025

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - 6th November (Switch 2)

This Tears of the Kingdom-flavoured Musou from Koei Tecmo brings Zelda and her Hyrule cohorts back in a canonical tale that involves whupping countless waves of Ganon's grunts.

We enjoyed Age of Calamity on Switch 1 and we're eager to see how this one benefits from Switch 2's extra power - especially with the local GameShare option this time around.

Fight alongside new and familiar heroes to defend Hyrule from the Demon King. Princess Zelda is not alone in this war! Join Mineru, the Sages, and even some brand-new heroes in battles against Ganondorf’s forces. Combine powerful Zonai Devices with your heroes’ signature abilities to take down powerful bosses and their legions of minions.

Kirby Air Riders - 20th November (Switch 2)

Kirby returns in this sequel to the 2003 GameCube racer Kirby Air Ride. We've had a dedicated Direct which went into (too much?) detail on this one, and there's another coming at some point before launch.

Pick your rider, pick your machine, and mount up for competition! Take on your rivals in frantic arena battles or fast-paced races on the ground and in the air. Use the Boost Charge button to brake and control your turns as your machine automatically fights for top speed. Fill your Boost Charge Gauge as you drift around the bend and release it to trigger an explosive dash!

Hades 2 - 20th November (Switch 1 & 2)

This one launched digitally in September, but if you've managed to resist it thus far, the Switch 2 physical version (also playable on Switch 1) drops on the same day as Kirby. Check out our review below for the full rundown.