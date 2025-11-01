hyrule warriors age of imprisonment
Image: Nintendo

As we slide into the last two months of 2025, there's a bumper crop of games hitting a Switch (or Switch 2) near you as the holiday season approaches.

Nintendo is publishing a pair of Switch 2 games in November, with Koei Tecmo's take on Zelda-styled Musou arriving on the 6th, and Masahiro Sakurai's latest Kirby game landing on the 20th. Samus returns in December (finally!), too, and beyond first-party, there's a plethora of third-party picks waiting to keep you company into the new year. (Not Elden Ring, though.)

Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as a bunch of Switch (2) accessories.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for November & December 2025

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - 6th November (Switch 2)

This Tears of the Kingdom-flavoured Musou from Koei Tecmo brings Zelda and her Hyrule cohorts back in a canonical tale that involves whupping countless waves of Ganon's grunts.

We enjoyed Age of Calamity on Switch 1 and we're eager to see how this one benefits from Switch 2's extra power - especially with the local GameShare option this time around.

Fight alongside new and familiar heroes to defend Hyrule from the Demon King.

Princess Zelda is not alone in this war! Join Mineru, the Sages, and even some brand-new heroes in battles against Ganondorf’s forces. Combine powerful Zonai Devices with your heroes’ signature abilities to take down powerful bosses and their legions of minions.

Kirby Air Riders - 20th November (Switch 2)

Kirby returns in this sequel to the 2003 GameCube racer Kirby Air Ride. We've had a dedicated Direct which went into (too much?) detail on this one, and there's another coming at some point before launch.

Pick your rider, pick your machine, and mount up for competition! Take on your rivals in frantic arena battles or fast-paced races on the ground and in the air. Use the Boost Charge button to brake and control your turns as your machine automatically fights for top speed. Fill your Boost Charge Gauge as you drift around the bend and release it to trigger an explosive dash!

Hades 2 - 20th November (Switch 1 & 2)

This one launched digitally in September, but if you've managed to resist it thus far, the Switch 2 physical version (also playable on Switch 1) drops on the same day as Kirby. Check out our review below for the full rundown.

Terminator 2D: NO FATE - 26th November (Switch 1)

This one keeps getting delayed, but we've got our fingers crossed it hits at the end of November. A retelling of the classic movie in 16-bit form, with options to deviate from the plot and change your fate if you wish, the devs are looking to deliver the T2 game we deserved back in the '90s.

Play as Sarah Connor, John Connor, and the T-800 in iconic T2 battles & brand-new missions! Face off against the relentless T-1000 & Skynet’s deadly machines. Experience authentic pixel-art arcade gameplay with multiple endings & game modes.

Assassin's Creed Shadows - 2nd December (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

Long rumoured, Ubisoft is bringing this acclaimed entry in the historical hitman series to Switch 2 at the start of December. Our sister site, Push Square, gave the PS5 version a more-than-respectable 8/10, so we're keen to see how Yasuke and Naoe translate to Nintendo's system.

A word of warning, physical fans: this one's a Game-Key Card.

Enter the breathtaking world of Feudal Japan! Unleash your inner Assassin as Naoe, a stealthy and cunning shinobi, and strike from the shadows. Or take command as Yasuke, a towering samurai, and dominate the battlefield.
Enjoy cross-progression and touchscreen support on all menus—including world map, store and hideout—whether you're at home or on the go!

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 4th December (Switch 1 & 2)

It's been 84 years 8 years since Nintendo revealed the existence of Metroid Prime 4, and after a significant course correction and a lot of waiting, it's finally landing on Switch 1 — and Switch 2 — in time for the holidays.

Samus is targeted by the deadly sharpshooter Sylux, and lands on Viewros in the aftermath of their clash. She’ll need all her tools and abilities, including her new technologically-advanced bike Vi-O-La, to survive and escape.

Octopath Traveler 0 - 4th December (Switch 1 & 2, Game-Key Card on S2)

The third game in the Octopath series, this one brings some customisability and city-building to the table.

Square Enix has said that there won't be any upgrade options between versions, so anyone planning on getting around the Game-Key Card Switch 2 version by buying the Switch 1 release and upgrading is out of luck, unfortunately.

Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series. Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra.
Embark on an adventure of your own creation!

More Upcoming Games for November & December 2025

As well as those picks above, there are plenty more Switch 1 & 2 retail games launching in the next couple of months.

