Hello and welcome to 2026 and the first eShop Selects of the year. You made it! Congrats!

Of course, we start the year off by looking at the last month of 2025, December. And boy, what a December we had — probably one of the most-stacked we've ever had, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's release and a bunch of surprise Nintendo Switch 2 Editions.

Of course, that means the eShop has been pretty busy, with some genuine surprises sneaking in before the Holiday season. So we've voted for the best of the best of the digital-only selection. The reles, as always: our writers and contributors vote for their top three eShop games from December 2025 from titles we've reviewed, and the three games with the highest scores will make the podium.

Alrighty then, let's have a look at the very best of December's eShop releases.