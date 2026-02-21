Pokemon

It's all happening so fast with the upcoming Pokémon FireRed & Pokémon LeafGreen Switch eShop releases!

If you've already preordered these games for £16.99 / $19.99 each, here's your reminder that the preloads for the game have now officially gone live in select regions around the globe. So, you'll have an entire week to look at the icons on your home screen.

Here's a look at these icons, courtesy of Serebii.net:

Pokemon
Image: via Serebii.net

Of course, the big date for the return of these Game Boy Advance classics is 27th February 2026. Nintendo has also confirmed these Switch releases contain the same content as the original releases, with some modern solutions to the connectivity features.

This release lines up with Pokémon Day and the upcoming Pokémon Presents, where fans can expect even more Pokémon announcements timed with the 30th anniversary celebrations.

So, have you got these games preloaded on your Switch home menu yet? Let us know in the comments.

