Well, this is pretty nice. FireRed was my first Pokémon game. While I was alive during the Pokémon craze of the late 1990s and early 2000s, my mother never let me get into it back then, mainly the anime; she said it was too violent for me. Turns out the real reason was because she didn't want me to get into all the trading cards, toys, and memorabilia. Joke's on her: I got into Yu-Gi-Oh! and Beyblade instead.

But because of that, I never really got into the Pokémon series. So FireRed was my first real exposure to the world of Pokémon, aside from watching a few episodes of the anime here and there with my brother (who was a baby at the time, and was oddly enough allowed to watch; my mother's reasoning was that he was too young to understand much of what was going on).

But I think the one thing I care about the most is whether or not the distribution events for FireRed and LeafGreen will be made available for these new versions via an at-home online feature. For example, back in 2006, Toys "R" Us distributed Mew to anyone who had a copy of either game. It was the first Pokémon I got through such an event. But I very stupidly deleted the save file in 2016 when I was trying to start over because I inflicted the Poison status effect on Suicune when it just had a sliver of its health left, preventing me from being able to catch it before it fainted and disappeared from the game. This meant that my Mew was gone forever.

Now, I could always track down an Action Replay device for the Game Boy Advance, but there are inherent risks involved, such as corrupting my save data and trapping me in specific areas, essentially soft-locking the game, or even freezing the game altogether. I learned that the hard way with the Action Replay for the DS, using it for Star Fox Command, Metroid Prime Hunters, and even Pokémon Pearl.

Ergo, I really hope that they will distribute the event-exclusive Pokémon like Mew and Rayquaza via an at-home online connection, instead of me having to physically bring my Switch or Switch 2 to somewhere like Best Buy or GameStop (especially the latter, since the one in my town closed down last month, meaning I'd have to find the nearest town that still has one) so I can get it there.

Make it happen, Nintendo and Game Freak!