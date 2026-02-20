Nintendo has seemingly revealed Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen for the Switch earlier than planned, as a whole bunch of eShop listings are now live on the eShop. [Update: The reveal has now been officially announced - see the trailer below.]
Priced at £16.99 / $19.99 each with a launch date of 27th February (Pokémon Day, of course), the release has bypassed Nintendo Switch Online entirely, meaning you can own the games digitally à la carte. There will be a 'physical' edition in Japan, although the game itself will still be a code-in-box. No word if that's planned for release outside Japan, so we'll have to wait and see.
Nevertheless, releasing FireRed and LeafGreen is a pretty big move to acknowledge Pokémon's 30th anniversary, much like the launch of classic titles on the 3DS almost 10 years ago for the 20th celebrations.
Each language version of the game is available as a separate download, so beware if you're pre-ordering on the eShop and get the language you want!
The titles will be available shortly after a Pokémon Presents showcase on the 27th, so we'll be sure to keep an eye out for any further anniversary announcements from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.