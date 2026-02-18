Nintendo is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Zelda series in 2026, and this week it has released new updates for Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild.

These updates aren't major ones, but they do include some general fixes for both titles and there's now also Thai language support in Breath of the Wild. As usual, Nintendo says it's addressed several other issues across both games, so if anything else significant is discovered behind the scenes, we'll let you know.

For now, here's the full rundown of each update, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

General

Fixed an issue causing the Black Hinox in Hyrule Castle to appear as undefeated even after being defeated, preventing players from obtaining the Hinox Monster Medal. By downloading the update data, players will be able to obtain the Hinox Monster Medal.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Added Thai as a supported language. If you set the language to “Thai/English” in the Nintendo Switch 2 system, the text will become Thai. The audio language does not support Thai, so if you select "Match System Settings" from the "Options" in the game, it will be in English.



The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch:

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

If you haven't already played these games on the Switch or Switch 2, be sure to check out our reviews here on Nintendo Life.