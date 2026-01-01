The new year is here, and with it comes the promise of video games. After a slow and steady start, native Switch 2 releases are coming in fast and there's loads to look forward to in 2026 already - and that's not counting any inevitable surprises that crop up in the next 12 months.

The first two games of the year from Nintendo see a return for an old favourite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, followed by Mario Tennis Fever. But Capcom is bringing one of the year's biggest multiplatform games to Switch 2 day-and-date with other platforms, and we're very excited to see Resident Evil return at the end of February.

Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as a bunch of Switch (2) accessories.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for January & February 2026

Dropping alongside a massive update for the Switch 1 game too, the NS2 Edition will add some mouse mode compatibility and a dusting of extras, including improved resolution and a megaphone that will let you call out your islanders' names and they'll shout back, letting you know where on your island they are.

With enhanced resolution, mouse controls using the Joy-Con 2 controller, expanded online play, and more features exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, players can get even more out of the island life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition! Plus, a free update is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons for players on both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch to enjoy. The free update includes a new resort hotel, additional amiibo functionality, collaboration items, updates to online play, and more.

Dynasty Warrior: Origins - 22nd January (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

Launching back in January for other platforms, Koei Tecmo's premier hacker-and-slasher drops on Switch 2 almost exactly a year later. It was well received elsewhere (our sister site, Push Square, gave it a healthy 8/10), so we're looking forward to seeing how it holds up on Switch 2.

Note that this one is a Game-Key Card.

Boasting the most intense combat and largest armies in DYNASTY WARRIORS franchise history, the musou thriller transports you to a tumultuous, war-torn Three Kingdoms. From the “Yellow Turban Rebellion” to the climax of the “Battle of Chibi,” the story of DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS drops you into the heart of an ancient China in turmoil. Through the eyes of a nameless hero, you’ll fight fiercely while making bold choices to restore peace and shape history all while battling enormous enemy armies in an unprecedented scale where thousands of soldiers collide!

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - 22nd January (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

It's been a long time coming, but we're excited to start catching up with other platforms and seeing how Square Enix has updated an all-timer. This one is also a Game-Key Card.

The first entry in the FINAL FANTASY VII remake trilogy brings the iconic city of Midgar to life with modern visuals, expanded storylines, and dynamic real-time RPG combat blended with strategic command over characters' ATB gauges, character switching, and selections to maximize a character’s effectiveness in battle.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined - 5th February (Switch 1 & 2, Game-Key Card)

Another spruced-up classic coming from Square Enix, we last saw this enormous PlayStation entry in remade form on 3DS and we're keen to see how this totally rebuilt version stacks up. This one is also a Game-Key Card on Switch 2.

Fix the past, save the present!

Gather your companions and travel beyond the shores of your kingdom to discover why it is the only remaining island in the world in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

Mario Tennis Fever - 12th February (Switch 2)

The latest in the series following Mario Tennis Aces on Switch, the plumber and co. are back on the courts, mixing in unconventional racquet techniques and pyrotechnics with everyone's favourite net-based sport. No, not that one. Or that one. No, tennis. C'mon, it's in the name.

Join Mario and friends for over-the-top tennis mayhem! Use topspins, slices, lobs, and other familiar shots—along with other fancy footwork and new defensive maneuvers—to outpace your opponents on the court. Keep a rally going, build up your Fever Gauge, and unleash powerful Fever Shots that can be augmented with special effects by equipping Fever Rackets!

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties - 12th February (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

Nintendo gamers were denied the pleasures of Sega's Yakuza series for so long, but no longer. Following on from Yakuza 0, Kiwami 1, and 2, the next entry in the reworked Kiwami series is almost here and it promises "major hints" towards the series' future.

And following a familiar pattern, this one is a Game-Key Card, too.

Continue the story of Kazuma Kiryu as he fights to protect those he cares about most in an extreme remake of Yakuza 3 that evolves every aspect of the beloved game. The bustling streets of Okinawa and Tokyo come to life in stunning detail with reimagined combat taking brutal brawling action to the next level. Added scenes deliver more depth and emotion to the story with new and enhanced side experiences that immerse you in the world like never before, and more. Additionally, experience the brand-new tale of Yoshitaka Mine from Yakuza 3 in an included separate game. Two men will walk different paths that converge to shake the very foundations of fate.

Resident Evil Requiem - 27th February (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

The big one. A brand new entry in the survival horror series getting a day-and-date release on a Nintendo console alongside all other platforms is a cause for celebration. Fingers crossed the game's good.

It's worth noting that both RE7 and RE8 are launching in Gold Edition form for Switch 2 on the same day, as well. The Generation Pack bundles all three games, though remember that they are all Game-Key Cards.

A new era of survival horror arrives with Resident Evil Requiem, the latest and most immersive entry yet in the iconic Resident Evil series. Experience terrifying survival horror with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, and dive into pulse-pounding action with legendary agent Leon S. Kennedy. Both of their journeys and unique gameplay styles intertwine into a heart-stopping, emotional experience that will chill you to your core.

More Upcoming Games for January & February 2026



As well as those picks above, there are plenty more Switch 1 & 2 retail games launching in the next couple of months (and a bit beyond).

New Switch 2 Accessories & eShop Credit

Finally, here's a selection of Switch 2 accessories coming soon, and our Switch 2 buyer's guides if you're looking for something in particular.

