It's official, Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will arrive on the Switch eShop right after the Pokémon Presents wraps up next week on 27th February. It's a cause for celebration, of course, but there's a part of us that can't help but feel a pang of envy after realising that Japan is getting treated to a 'Special Edition' physical release, too.

We use "physical" hesitantly there, because it seems that this boxed release is still reliant on its included download code if you actually want to, you know, play the game. That said, it's a beauty.

The Special Edition includes two reproductions of the original Japanese GBA cases, and a rather swanky trio of laser-engraved glass balls with Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle inside. Putting these balls on their respective stand in the included display case, lets them light up in a fitting green/red/blue hue. Oof.

This release will be available from the Japanese Pokémon Center online store from Saturday, 28th February. Both the FireRed and LeafGreen versions (the only difference being the contents of the download code) will set you back 19,800 yen — which is roughly £95 / $127, gulp.

At the time of writing, this is a Japan-only release, with TPC saying that it might be available at physical Pokémon Centers at a later date. So... still Japan-only. Hey, let's keep those fingers crossed for a Western launch at some point down the line, eh?